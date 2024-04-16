Rumors About the Future of ‘Bluey’ Are Swirling—And Not All of Them Are Bad

“The Sign,” the 28 minute Bluey special that fans have been biting their nails over for months, is finally streaming around the world! With the special’s release, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Ludo Studio have finally given fans some clarity about whether Bluey is ending.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything we know about the show’s future—including a rumored bonus Bluey episode supposedly coming soon.

“The Sign” is not the last we’re going to see of Bluey

“The Sign” and its predecessor, “Ghostbasket,” worried Bluey fans of all ages. At the end of “Ghostbasket,” we learn that Bluey’s family has put their house up for sale. After an agonizing weeklong wait, viewers finally found out what the deal is: Bluey’s dad Bandit has found a higher paying job in another city, and he’s moving the whole family in the hopes of giving them a better life.

It’s easy to see why fans feared that this might be the end of the Heelers’ story. Moving away seems like a natural endpoint for a series, and the show’s creators were mum on whether more episodes were planned.

However, when “The Sign” finally aired, Ludo and ABC reassured fans that there’s more Bluey to come. For instance, Bluey producer Sam Moor told the BBC, “No, it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you … We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.” An ABC spokesperson echoed Moor, saying, “We have no plans to end the show.”

In fact, more Bluey may be coming sooner than we think. Let me stress that this is only a rumor, and it hasn’t been confirmed or announced by anyone actually responsible for putting more Bluey into our lives, but there have been reports that “The Sign” wasn’t actually the season 3 finale. One more episode, “The Surprise,” may be dropping on Sunday, April 21.

It wouldn’t be the first time a series has released a surprise bonus episode, but again, the rumor isn’t confirmed. Fans who need more Bluey ASAP will have to wait and see what happens.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more