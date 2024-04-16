bluey's family in bluey
Rumors About the Future of 'Bluey' Are Swirling—And Not All of Them Are Bad

Julia Glassman
Apr 16, 2024

“The Sign,” the 28 minute Bluey special that fans have been biting their nails over for months, is finally streaming around the world! With the special’s release, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Ludo Studio have finally given fans some clarity about whether Bluey is ending.

Here’s everything we know about the show’s future—including a rumored bonus Bluey episode supposedly coming soon.

“The Sign” is not the last we’re going to see of Bluey

“The Sign” and its predecessor, “Ghostbasket,” worried Bluey fans of all ages. At the end of “Ghostbasket,” we learn that Bluey’s family has put their house up for sale. After an agonizing weeklong wait, viewers finally found out what the deal is: Bluey’s dad Bandit has found a higher paying job in another city, and he’s moving the whole family in the hopes of giving them a better life.

It’s easy to see why fans feared that this might be the end of the Heelers’ story. Moving away seems like a natural endpoint for a series, and the show’s creators were mum on whether more episodes were planned.

However, when “The Sign” finally aired, Ludo and ABC reassured fans that there’s more Bluey to come. For instance, Bluey producer Sam Moor told the BBC, “No, it is not the end for Bluey. I’m sure we have many more surprises in store for you … We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.” An ABC spokesperson echoed Moor, saying, “We have no plans to end the show.”

In fact, more Bluey may be coming sooner than we think. Let me stress that this is only a rumor, and it hasn’t been confirmed or announced by anyone actually responsible for putting more Bluey into our lives, but there have been reports that “The Sign” wasn’t actually the season 3 finale. One more episode, “The Surprise,” may be dropping on Sunday, April 21.

It wouldn’t be the first time a series has released a surprise bonus episode, but again, the rumor isn’t confirmed. Fans who need more Bluey ASAP will have to wait and see what happens.

(featured image: Disney+)

Read Article Is ‘Queen of Tears’ Fated to Have a Tragic Ending? We’re Not Ready for Episodes 13 and 14
Hae-in rejecting Hyun-woo after his second proposal in Queen of Tears
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘Queen of Tears’ Fated to Have a Tragic Ending? We’re Not Ready for Episodes 13 and 14
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Jeff Daniels Won’t Go Down Without a Fight in Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘A Man In Full’
Jeff Daniels sits at a desk in A Man In Full
Category: TV
TV
Jeff Daniels Won’t Go Down Without a Fight in Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘A Man In Full’
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Leslie Uggams Proves Once Again Why She’s the GOAT in ‘Fallout’
Betty Pearson, played by Leslie Uggams, in 'Fallout'.
Category: TV
TV
Leslie Uggams Proves Once Again Why She’s the GOAT in ‘Fallout’
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Breaking Down General Iroh’s Family Tree in ‘The Legend of Korra’
A beaten up general Iroh smiles and holds onto a tope in "The Legend of Korra"
Category: TV
TV
Breaking Down General Iroh’s Family Tree in ‘The Legend of Korra’
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Will Controversy Keep Netflix’s New Number One Series From Getting a Second Season?
Two men play a board game in jail in the Netflix series 'Unlocked: A Jail Experiment'
Category: TV
TV
Will Controversy Keep Netflix’s New Number One Series From Getting a Second Season?
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 16, 2024
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>