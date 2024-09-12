‘Flappy Bird’ is ready to soar again!

If you owned a smartphone or an iOS gadget during the early 2010s, Flappy Bird was just an inevitable part of the experience. Despite the frustration of hitting green pipes, admit it: You miss the game.

Flappy Bird became an instant hit, with over 90 million downloads. It allegedly earned $50,000 a day in ad revenue, despite its frustrating mechanics and simple game design. Although it was successful, Flappy Bird disappeared from iOS and Google Play. The creator of Flappy Bird, Nguyen Ha Dong, felt overwhelmed by the game’s popularity.

Furthermore, Dong also thought that the game was too addictive. He felt guilty over users who couldn’t stop playing, to their own detriment.

Thankfully, Dong took his much-needed break but recently announced that he’s “ready to soar again.” You probably missed the game, but it’s finally coming back. Flappy Bird’s Twitter page announced that it will return. The game is going to debut sometime in 2024 on Android and iOS. Nevertheless, we’re all just as excited as we were ten years ago.

Thanks IGN for posting. You are correct. I am back https://t.co/zt3jCBX2HN — Flappy Bird (@flappy_bird) September 12, 2024

What’s new?

Part of what made the game appealing was its casual yet difficult gameplay. Most of us probably didn’t even get past fourteen pipes. By the time you get past your record, there’s added pressure not to bump the pipes. The new Flappy Bird hasn’t released further details about its gameplay, but it seems that it won’t be as aimless as before. There are different stages introduced in the trailer, which can either mean there’s a completion mechanic or we can change the environment of the game.

I AM BACK!!



Just a decade ago, I was the talk of the town and soaring to new heights with my 100 million friends. Sadly, I had to leave the fame and spotlight behind to go home and find out who I really am.



Thanks to my super Flappy Bird® fans, I’m refreshed, reinvigorated,… pic.twitter.com/b4UaFZQA2r — Flappy Bird (@flappy_bird) September 12, 2024

Additionally, there will be new bird characters we can fly away with. It can’t get any better than that.

