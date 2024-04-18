Why Did Dusty Leave ‘Heartbreak High’?

Netflix’s Heartbreak High is back with a new season, showcasing the lives of angsty teenagers as they balance friendship, romance and sex with education and navigating through racial tension in Australia. The second season has received mixed responses so far, but the show has continued to receive praise for its portrayal of diverse backgrounds.

A major gripe for fans of Heartbreak High season 2 was Dustin “Dusty” Reid’s (Josh Heuston) absence from the show, save for a (very) brief appearance in the second episode. The reason for Dusty not featuring in the sophomore season is likely due to Heuston’s role as Constantine in the upcoming TV series Dune: Prophecy, and it does appear that the character has been written out of Heartbreak High. In the show, Dusty transfers out of Hartley High after it was discovered that he falsely accused a teacher of an inappropriate relationship with a student, and it can’t be said with confidence that Heuston will return to the show for season 3, should it be renewed.

The show itself is facing an unclear future, as Netflix hasn’t commissioned a third season for Heartbreak High yet. The ending of the second season prompts a renewal, but it remains to be seen whether that will happen or not. Heartbreak High debuted in 2022 and was renewed for season 2 two months later, primarily due to the rave reviews it received at the time. However, that’s not been the case with the second season.

The Hannah Carroll Chapman-created show is a soft reboot of the ’90s Australian teen series, which was based on similar themes, and stars Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, and Will McDonald in leading roles. The series also features the original cast from the ’90s in guest roles at different points in seasons 1 and 2, with Isabella Gutierrez, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, and Lara Cox making appearances.

The show has been compared to other modern teen dramas like Euphoria, Sex Education, and Never Have I Ever, despite falling relatively short on the popularity meter. Heartbreak High‘s realistic depictions of teenagers and the diverse nature of its lead characters are its biggest strengths, and they will undoubtedly be major factors behind the series getting another season if it ends up happening.

Heartbreak High season 2 is available to stream now, only on Netflix.

