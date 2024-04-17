What Caused the Rift Between Amerie and Harper in ‘Heartbreak High’ Season 1?

Netflix’s modern remake of Australian teen drama Heartbreak High has returned for season 2, and thankfully, this time around, best friends Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and Harper (Asher Yasbincek) start the new school year on speaking terms.

After the events of last season, Amerie is determined to prove to herself, Harper, and the rest of the school that she is a good person. Harper, especially, has been through some serious, life-altering, and traumatic events, and though Amerie may not have always been a great friend, she’s determined to make up for what happened last year.

So, what did happen last year?

What happened in Heartbreak High season 1?

Heartbreak High season 1 included two main storylines involving Amerie and Harper: The first was the fallout from Amerie and Harper’s “Incest Map”—otherwise known as the detailed map of every hook-up and fling that’s ever happened in their year at Hartley High—and the other was the rift between Amerie and Harper. Harper suddenly stopped speaking to Amerie. Amerie couldn’t figure out why, and the two became locked in a toxic and hurtful cycle of miscommunication and payback until finally, Amerie and Harper realized they still loved and needed each other.

Harper, understandably, had a difficult time opening up about what happened to her on the night of the summer festival, having escaped from being sexually assaulted and surviving her psychologically fragile father physically assaulting her, too. Though she’d sought refuge at Amerie’s house that night, despite Amerie leaving her alone at the festival, Amerie was secretly hooking up with Spider (Bryn Chapman Parish) at the time, and Amerie pretended she couldn’t hear Harper’s pleas for help outside her window.

Amerie’s guilt in Heartbreak High season 2 is understandable—if she’d stayed with Harper at the festival and allowed her friend to stay with her that night, Harper wouldn’t have had to go home to her volatile father, and she’d have had a safe space to stay after escaping from Chook’s (Tom Wilson) car instead of being forced into foster care a for a while. Harper’s anger towards Amerie was also understandable, but both made significant mistakes since that night to hurt the other.

Both have gone through some major personal growth since the events of Heartbreak High season 1. Amerie is more supportive, listening to Harper’s needs, giving her a place to stay, encouraging her emancipation, and understanding Harper’s desire to withdraw her allegations against Chook, Ca$h (Will McDonald), and the other eshays. Harper, meanwhile, has learned to be more communicative, telling Amerie exactly what she needs rather than hiding behind her anger and pain.

They make quite the pair, but these girls have been friends for so long that it seems there’s nothing that can keep them apart forever.

All episodes of Heartbreak High season 2 are available now, only on Netflix.

