Get Ready To Return to ‘Heartbreak High’—Season 2 Is on the Way

It’s no surprise that Netflix’s reboot of Australia’s ’90s teen dramedy Heartbreak High is returning for a second season—it spent two weeks in the Top 10 in over 40 countries, amassed over 40 million hours viewed in its first three weeks on the platform, and it became enormously popular on social media—TikTok, especially. #heartbreakhigh.

Netflix had a hit on their hands, and luckily, they knew what to do with it. Heartbreak High is set to return for season 2 in 2024, though an exact release date is still unknown. Given the show was already filming in July 2023, we may see it premiere in the first half of 2024. Fingers crossed.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

Which cast members are returning for Heartbreak High season 2?

All of the main cast members of Heartbreak High‘s first season are set to return for season 2. This includes Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia, Chloe Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones, James Majoos as Darren Rivers, Thomas Weatherall as Malakai Mitchell, Asher Yasbincek as Harper McLean, Will McDonald as Ca$h, Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So, Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy Beckett, Bryn Chapman Parish as Spider, Josh Heuston as Dusty Reid, and Brodie Townsend as Ant Vaughn.

Chika Ikogwe will reprise her role as Hartley High teacher Jojo Obah, and Rachel House will also be returning as Hartley High’s principal, “affectionately” nicknamed Woodsy by the students.

Two new classmates will be enrolling at Hartley High, too. Sam Rechner will portray Rowan Callaghan, a country boy and classic cinema aficionado who needs to adjust to Hartley High’s chaos and finds himself caught in a love triangle. Kartanya Maynard will portray Zoe Clarke, a celibacy advocate who threatens to end Hartley High’s SLT classes once and for all. There’s plenty of drama to come.

What will Heartbreak High season 2 be about?

Netflix released an official logline for Heartbreak High season 2:

“The flies are buzzing, the ibis are raiding the bins, and the sun shines down on our favourite “lowest ranking school in the district”—Hartley High. Students stream through the gates and all our heroes are back for a second term—threesomes, chlamydia and burning cars a distant memory—it seems possible that everyone’s done a bit of growing up over the Term 1 holidays …”

The reason for Heartbreak High‘s stunning popularity is simple: the show talked honestly and openly about issues like friendship, trauma, heartbreak, sex and sexuality, and neurodiversity, introducing compelling characters and interesting relationships. Those relationships, both romantic and platonic, are the core of the series and will be explored in further detail in season 2.

Darren’s budding romance with Ca$h, who was dragged away by the cops at the end of season 2, is likely to be a highlight. Harper and Amerie were finally able to bury the hatchet, so there’s a good chance we’ll get to see more of their friendship and their support of each other, too. Missy and Malakai’s new friendship should definitely be explored, as well (and hopefully, Missy gets a more central storyline this time around). Perhaps there’s a new romance on the horizon for Quinni? And how will the love triangle between Amarie, Dusty, and Malakai end? We’ll just have to wait and see.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]