George Santos Dared Congress To Expel Him, So They Did

Republican George Santos’ tenure in Congress has come to an end. The New York representative, who flew too close to the sun in his embodiment of the meme-ified screed “be gay, do crimes,” has officially been expelled from Congress by 311 members—just days after daring them to do so.

The House voted on Friday, December 1 to formally expel Santos, a noted pathological liar and the subject of a recent House Ethics Committee investigation which found that the congressman had broken numerous federal criminal laws. A two-thirds majority (that’s 290 votes) was required to expel Santos; the measure passed by a vote of 311 to 114, with 105 Republicans voting yes.

Santos, who was elected to Congress as a New York representative in 2022, has since made a name for himself as a messy bitch who just can’t help himself. Following a New York Times exposé, Santos was revealed to have lied about an absolutely insane list of easily debunkable claims including (but nowhere near limited to): where he went to college, that his mom almost died in the September 11 terrorist attack, that his grandparents were Jewish and left Ukraine to escape the Holocaust, and that he produced the failed Spider-Man musical.

Of course, lying is all but a job requirement in politics, so no one felt moved to do anything about Santos until he was an actual criminal (it’s all very “no one cared who I was until I put on the mask”). In October, Santos was indicted on 23 felony counts including wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud. After two attempts to expel Santos, Congress has finally succeeded, making the now former congressman the sixth-ever member of the House to be expelled.

For the curious, nearly every Democratic member of Congress voted to expel Santos, with only Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia voting against, and Reps. Al Green of Texas and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois voting “present.”

And these are the 105 Republican members of Congress who voted in favor of expelling George Santos, the clown prince of political crimes:

Robert Aderholt, Alabama Rick Allen, Georgia Mark Amodei, Nevada Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota Don Bacon, Nebraska Troy Balderson, Ohio Andy Barr, Kentucky Cliff Bentz, Oregon Jack Bergman, Michigan Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma Ken Buck, Colorado Larry Bucshon, Indiana Michael Burgess, Texas Ken Calvery, California Mike Carey, Ohio Buddy Carter, Georgia Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon Juan Ciscomani, Arizona Tom Cole, Oklahoma James Comer, Kentucky Dan Crenshaw, Texas John Curtis, Utah Anthony D’Esposito, New York Monica De La Cruz, Texas Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida John Duarte, California Neal Dunn, Florida Chuck Edwards, North Carolina Jake Ellzey, Texas Ron Estes, Kansas Randy Feenstra, Iowa Drew Ferguson, Georgia Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania Mike Flood, Nebraska Virginia Foxx, North Carolina Scott Franklin, Florida Andrew Garbarino, New York Mike Garcia, California Carlos Gimenez, Florida Tony Gonzalez, Texas Kay Granger, Texas Garet Graves, Louisiana Mark Green, Tennessee Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin Michael Guest, Texas Brett Guthrie, Kentucky Ashley Hinson, Iowa Erin Houchin, Indiana Richard Hudson, North Carolina John James, Michigan Dusty Johnson, South Dakota David Joyce, Ohio John Joyce, Pennsylvania Thomas Kean, New Jersey Jen Kiggans, Virginia Kevin Kiley, California Young Kim, California Darin LaHood, Illinois Nick LaLota, New York Nick Langworthy, New York Bob Latta, Ohio Jake LaTurner, Kansas Mike Lawler, New York Julia Letlow, Louisiana Frank Lucas, Oklahoma Nicole Malliotakis, New York Celeste Maloy, Utah Tracey Mann, Kansas Lisa McClain, Michigan Dan Meuser, Pennsylvania Max Miller, Ohio Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa Marcus Molinaro, New York Blake Moore, Utah Nathaniel Moran, Texas Greg Murphy, North Carolina Dan Newhouse, Washington Zack Nunn, Iowa Jay Obernolte, California Burgess Owens, Utah Greg Pence, Indiana August Pfluger, Texas Hal Rogers, Kentucky John Rose, Tennessee David Rouzer, North Carolina John Rutherford, Florida David Schweikert, Arizona Austin Scott, Georgia Mike Simpson, Idaho Chris Smith, New Jersey Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania Pete Stauber, Minnesota Michelle Steel, California Bryan Steil, Wisconsin Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania David Valadao, California Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Ann Wagner, Missouri Dan Webster, Florida Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Bruce Westerman, Arkansas Brandon Williams, New York Steve Womack, Arkansas Rudy Yakym, Indiana Ryan Zinke, Montana

Goodbye, George!

