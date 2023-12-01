George Santos Dared Congress To Expel Him, So They Did
Republican George Santos’ tenure in Congress has come to an end. The New York representative, who flew too close to the sun in his embodiment of the meme-ified screed “be gay, do crimes,” has officially been expelled from Congress by 311 members—just days after daring them to do so.
The House voted on Friday, December 1 to formally expel Santos, a noted pathological liar and the subject of a recent House Ethics Committee investigation which found that the congressman had broken numerous federal criminal laws. A two-thirds majority (that’s 290 votes) was required to expel Santos; the measure passed by a vote of 311 to 114, with 105 Republicans voting yes.
Santos, who was elected to Congress as a New York representative in 2022, has since made a name for himself as a messy bitch who just can’t help himself. Following a New York Times exposé, Santos was revealed to have lied about an absolutely insane list of easily debunkable claims including (but nowhere near limited to): where he went to college, that his mom almost died in the September 11 terrorist attack, that his grandparents were Jewish and left Ukraine to escape the Holocaust, and that he produced the failed Spider-Man musical.
Of course, lying is all but a job requirement in politics, so no one felt moved to do anything about Santos until he was an actual criminal (it’s all very “no one cared who I was until I put on the mask”). In October, Santos was indicted on 23 felony counts including wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud. After two attempts to expel Santos, Congress has finally succeeded, making the now former congressman the sixth-ever member of the House to be expelled.
For the curious, nearly every Democratic member of Congress voted to expel Santos, with only Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia voting against, and Reps. Al Green of Texas and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois voting “present.”
And these are the 105 Republican members of Congress who voted in favor of expelling George Santos, the clown prince of political crimes:
- Robert Aderholt, Alabama
- Rick Allen, Georgia
- Mark Amodei, Nevada
- Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota
- Don Bacon, Nebraska
- Troy Balderson, Ohio
- Andy Barr, Kentucky
- Cliff Bentz, Oregon
- Jack Bergman, Michigan
- Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma
- Ken Buck, Colorado
- Larry Bucshon, Indiana
- Michael Burgess, Texas
- Ken Calvery, California
- Mike Carey, Ohio
- Buddy Carter, Georgia
- Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon
- Juan Ciscomani, Arizona
- Tom Cole, Oklahoma
- James Comer, Kentucky
- Dan Crenshaw, Texas
- John Curtis, Utah
- Anthony D’Esposito, New York
- Monica De La Cruz, Texas
- Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida
- John Duarte, California
- Neal Dunn, Florida
- Chuck Edwards, North Carolina
- Jake Ellzey, Texas
- Ron Estes, Kansas
- Randy Feenstra, Iowa
- Drew Ferguson, Georgia
- Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania
- Mike Flood, Nebraska
- Virginia Foxx, North Carolina
- Scott Franklin, Florida
- Andrew Garbarino, New York
- Mike Garcia, California
- Carlos Gimenez, Florida
- Tony Gonzalez, Texas
- Kay Granger, Texas
- Garet Graves, Louisiana
- Mark Green, Tennessee
- Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin
- Michael Guest, Texas
- Brett Guthrie, Kentucky
- Ashley Hinson, Iowa
- Erin Houchin, Indiana
- Richard Hudson, North Carolina
- John James, Michigan
- Dusty Johnson, South Dakota
- David Joyce, Ohio
- John Joyce, Pennsylvania
- Thomas Kean, New Jersey
- Jen Kiggans, Virginia
- Kevin Kiley, California
- Young Kim, California
- Darin LaHood, Illinois
- Nick LaLota, New York
- Nick Langworthy, New York
- Bob Latta, Ohio
- Jake LaTurner, Kansas
- Mike Lawler, New York
- Julia Letlow, Louisiana
- Frank Lucas, Oklahoma
- Nicole Malliotakis, New York
- Celeste Maloy, Utah
- Tracey Mann, Kansas
- Lisa McClain, Michigan
- Dan Meuser, Pennsylvania
- Max Miller, Ohio
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa
- Marcus Molinaro, New York
- Blake Moore, Utah
- Nathaniel Moran, Texas
- Greg Murphy, North Carolina
- Dan Newhouse, Washington
- Zack Nunn, Iowa
- Jay Obernolte, California
- Burgess Owens, Utah
- Greg Pence, Indiana
- August Pfluger, Texas
- Hal Rogers, Kentucky
- John Rose, Tennessee
- David Rouzer, North Carolina
- John Rutherford, Florida
- David Schweikert, Arizona
- Austin Scott, Georgia
- Mike Simpson, Idaho
- Chris Smith, New Jersey
- Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania
- Pete Stauber, Minnesota
- Michelle Steel, California
- Bryan Steil, Wisconsin
- Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania
- David Valadao, California
- Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey
- Ann Wagner, Missouri
- Dan Webster, Florida
- Brad Wenstrup, Ohio
- Bruce Westerman, Arkansas
- Brandon Williams, New York
- Steve Womack, Arkansas
- Rudy Yakym, Indiana
- Ryan Zinke, Montana
Goodbye, George!
(featured image: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]