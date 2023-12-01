Skip to main content

George Santos Dared Congress To Expel Him, So They Did

By Dec 1st, 2023, 12:54 pm
Former Republican Representative George Santos of New York

Republican George Santos’ tenure in Congress has come to an end. The New York representative, who flew too close to the sun in his embodiment of the meme-ified screed “be gay, do crimes,” has officially been expelled from Congress by 311 members—just days after daring them to do so.

The House voted on Friday, December 1 to formally expel Santos, a noted pathological liar and the subject of a recent House Ethics Committee investigation which found that the congressman had broken numerous federal criminal laws. A two-thirds majority (that’s 290 votes) was required to expel Santos; the measure passed by a vote of 311 to 114, with 105 Republicans voting yes.

Santos, who was elected to Congress as a New York representative in 2022, has since made a name for himself as a messy bitch who just can’t help himself. Following a New York Times exposé, Santos was revealed to have lied about an absolutely insane list of easily debunkable claims including (but nowhere near limited to): where he went to college, that his mom almost died in the September 11 terrorist attack, that his grandparents were Jewish and left Ukraine to escape the Holocaust, and that he produced the failed Spider-Man musical.

Of course, lying is all but a job requirement in politics, so no one felt moved to do anything about Santos until he was an actual criminal (it’s all very “no one cared who I was until I put on the mask”). In October, Santos was indicted on 23 felony counts including wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements, aggravated identity theft, and credit card fraud. After two attempts to expel Santos, Congress has finally succeeded, making the now former congressman the sixth-ever member of the House to be expelled.

For the curious, nearly every Democratic member of Congress voted to expel Santos, with only Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia voting against, and Reps. Al Green of Texas and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois voting “present.”

And these are the 105 Republican members of Congress who voted in favor of expelling George Santos, the clown prince of political crimes:

  1. Robert Aderholt, Alabama
  2. Rick Allen, Georgia
  3. Mark Amodei, Nevada
  4. Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota
  5. Don Bacon, Nebraska
  6. Troy Balderson, Ohio
  7. Andy Barr, Kentucky
  8. Cliff Bentz, Oregon
  9. Jack Bergman, Michigan
  10. Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma
  11. Ken Buck, Colorado
  12. Larry Bucshon, Indiana
  13. Michael Burgess, Texas
  14. Ken Calvery, California
  15. Mike Carey, Ohio
  16. Buddy Carter, Georgia
  17. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon
  18. Juan Ciscomani, Arizona
  19. Tom Cole, Oklahoma
  20. James Comer, Kentucky
  21. Dan Crenshaw, Texas
  22. John Curtis, Utah
  23. Anthony D’Esposito, New York
  24. Monica De La Cruz, Texas
  25. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida
  26. John Duarte, California
  27. Neal Dunn, Florida
  28. Chuck Edwards, North Carolina
  29. Jake Ellzey, Texas
  30. Ron Estes, Kansas
  31. Randy Feenstra, Iowa
  32. Drew Ferguson, Georgia
  33. Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania
  34. Mike Flood, Nebraska
  35. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina
  36. Scott Franklin, Florida
  37. Andrew Garbarino, New York
  38. Mike Garcia, California
  39. Carlos Gimenez, Florida
  40. Tony Gonzalez, Texas
  41. Kay Granger, Texas
  42. Garet Graves, Louisiana
  43. Mark Green, Tennessee
  44. Glenn Grothman, Wisconsin
  45. Michael Guest, Texas
  46. Brett Guthrie, Kentucky
  47. Ashley Hinson, Iowa
  48. Erin Houchin, Indiana
  49. Richard Hudson, North Carolina
  50. John James, Michigan
  51. Dusty Johnson, South Dakota
  52. David Joyce, Ohio
  53. John Joyce, Pennsylvania
  54. Thomas Kean, New Jersey
  55. Jen Kiggans, Virginia
  56. Kevin Kiley, California
  57. Young Kim, California
  58. Darin LaHood, Illinois
  59. Nick LaLota, New York
  60. Nick Langworthy, New York
  61. Bob Latta, Ohio
  62. Jake LaTurner, Kansas
  63. Mike Lawler, New York
  64. Julia Letlow, Louisiana
  65. Frank Lucas, Oklahoma
  66. Nicole Malliotakis, New York
  67. Celeste Maloy, Utah
  68. Tracey Mann, Kansas
  69. Lisa McClain, Michigan
  70. Dan Meuser, Pennsylvania
  71. Max Miller, Ohio
  72. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa
  73. Marcus Molinaro, New York
  74. Blake Moore, Utah
  75. Nathaniel Moran, Texas
  76. Greg Murphy, North Carolina
  77. Dan Newhouse, Washington
  78. Zack Nunn, Iowa
  79. Jay Obernolte, California
  80. Burgess Owens, Utah
  81. Greg Pence, Indiana
  82. August Pfluger, Texas
  83. Hal Rogers, Kentucky
  84. John Rose, Tennessee
  85. David Rouzer, North Carolina
  86. John Rutherford, Florida
  87. David Schweikert, Arizona
  88. Austin Scott, Georgia
  89. Mike Simpson, Idaho
  90. Chris Smith, New Jersey
  91. Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania
  92. Pete Stauber, Minnesota
  93. Michelle Steel, California
  94. Bryan Steil, Wisconsin
  95. Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania
  96. David Valadao, California
  97. Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey
  98. Ann Wagner, Missouri
  99. Dan Webster, Florida
  100. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio
  101. Bruce Westerman, Arkansas
  102. Brandon Williams, New York
  103. Steve Womack, Arkansas
  104. Rudy Yakym, Indiana
  105. Ryan Zinke, Montana

Goodbye, George!

(featured image: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

