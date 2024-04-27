RAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA - SEPTEMBER 08: South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Monument Leaders Rally hosted by the South Dakota Republican Party before introducing former President Donald Trump on September 08, 2023 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Noem endorsed Trump during the event.
Category:
Big on the Internet

Democrats and Republicans United in Horror Over Gov. Kristi Noem Killing Puppies

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 02:56 pm

America has never been more divided than it is right now, but some social mores still unite our fractured society—namely, our shared love of dogs and horror at anyone who would willingly harm them.

Recommended Videos

***CONTENT WARNING: This post discusses animal cruelty.***

So when North Dakota Governor (and hopeful Trump running mate) Kristi Noem revealed that she murdered puppies in her new book,  No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, she was met with condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

Noem writes about killing her 14-month-old wire-haired pointer Cricket because she was “less than worthless” as a hunting dog. After attempting to train the dog, Noem shot Cricket in a gravel pit. And was gleeful about it? She wrote, “I hated that dog,” adding that her daughter asked where the dog was after Noem came home without her.

Noem never discusses rehoming the dog, keeping it as a house pet, or even dropping it off at a shelter. And what’s worse is, that she uses this disgusting anecdote as an example of “making tough choices” as a politician.

It’s one thing when farmers must euthanize an animal that is dying. But killing a puppy because it doesn’t do what you say? That’s serial killer behavior right there. It’s further proof that Noem isn’t qualified to be a dog catcher, much less governor of a state.

People from both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn Noem for her disturbing behavior while questioning how on earth she thought this story would go over well. How disconnected is she from reality that she thought she would win fans for KILLING A PUPPY? Has she never seen John Wick? Does she know that Cruella De Vil is not the hero of 101 Dalmatians?

The cynical reality is that Noem likely thought this story would anger the “woke mob” and endear her to the MAGA base. But it turns out that most Republicans don’t look too kindly on dog murder. If your behavior is too extreme for Laura Loomer and Toni Lahren, then you’ve gone too far.

Noem is now getting trolled by other governors for her callous behavior:

In response, the Democratic National Committee released a statement reading, “Our message is plain and simple: If you want elected officials who don’t brag about brutally killing their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, then listen to our owners — and vote Democrat.”

(featured image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article We Had No Idea ATEEZ Had This Many Albums, Did You?
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
We Had No Idea ATEEZ Had This Many Albums, Did You?
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Chris Pratt Has Given the Internet a Completely New Reason To Be Pissed Off at Him
Chris Pratt as James Reece in The Terminal List
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Chris Pratt Has Given the Internet a Completely New Reason To Be Pissed Off at Him
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Ellen DeGeneres Complaining About Being Canceled on a Major Public Platform? Groundbreaking.
Dakota Johnson on Ellen
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Ellen DeGeneres Complaining About Being Canceled on a Major Public Platform? Groundbreaking.
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Mindless Self Indulgence’ Controversy Explained
Jimmy Urine and Lyn-Z of American band Mindless Self Indulgence perform on stage at the Reading Festival, England on August 24 2008. (Photo by Nigel Crane/Redferns)
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Mindless Self Indulgence’ Controversy Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Sophia Bush Comes Out as Queer and the Discourse Is Too Much
Sophia Bush at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Sophia Bush Comes Out as Queer and the Discourse Is Too Much
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article We Had No Idea ATEEZ Had This Many Albums, Did You?
ATEEZ all members in the Bouncy Music Video.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
We Had No Idea ATEEZ Had This Many Albums, Did You?
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Chris Pratt Has Given the Internet a Completely New Reason To Be Pissed Off at Him
Chris Pratt as James Reece in The Terminal List
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Chris Pratt Has Given the Internet a Completely New Reason To Be Pissed Off at Him
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Ellen DeGeneres Complaining About Being Canceled on a Major Public Platform? Groundbreaking.
Dakota Johnson on Ellen
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Ellen DeGeneres Complaining About Being Canceled on a Major Public Platform? Groundbreaking.
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Mindless Self Indulgence’ Controversy Explained
Jimmy Urine and Lyn-Z of American band Mindless Self Indulgence perform on stage at the Reading Festival, England on August 24 2008. (Photo by Nigel Crane/Redferns)
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
‘Mindless Self Indulgence’ Controversy Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Sophia Bush Comes Out as Queer and the Discourse Is Too Much
Sophia Bush at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Sophia Bush Comes Out as Queer and the Discourse Is Too Much
Samantha Puc Samantha Puc Apr 26, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.