Democrats and Republicans United in Horror Over Gov. Kristi Noem Killing Puppies

America has never been more divided than it is right now, but some social mores still unite our fractured society—namely, our shared love of dogs and horror at anyone who would willingly harm them.

***CONTENT WARNING: This post discusses animal cruelty.***

So when North Dakota Governor (and hopeful Trump running mate) Kristi Noem revealed that she murdered puppies in her new book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, she was met with condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

Noem writes about killing her 14-month-old wire-haired pointer Cricket because she was “less than worthless” as a hunting dog. After attempting to train the dog, Noem shot Cricket in a gravel pit. And was gleeful about it? She wrote, “I hated that dog,” adding that her daughter asked where the dog was after Noem came home without her.

Noem never discusses rehoming the dog, keeping it as a house pet, or even dropping it off at a shelter. And what’s worse is, that she uses this disgusting anecdote as an example of “making tough choices” as a politician.

It’s one thing when farmers must euthanize an animal that is dying. But killing a puppy because it doesn’t do what you say? That’s serial killer behavior right there. It’s further proof that Noem isn’t qualified to be a dog catcher, much less governor of a state.

People from both sides of the aisle were quick to condemn Noem for her disturbing behavior while questioning how on earth she thought this story would go over well. How disconnected is she from reality that she thought she would win fans for KILLING A PUPPY? Has she never seen John Wick? Does she know that Cruella De Vil is not the hero of 101 Dalmatians?

The cynical reality is that Noem likely thought this story would anger the “woke mob” and endear her to the MAGA base. But it turns out that most Republicans don’t look too kindly on dog murder. If your behavior is too extreme for Laura Loomer and Toni Lahren, then you’ve gone too far.

Kristi Noem murdered her own dog.



And that is the end of her political career.



The level of contempt I have for anyone who *mistreats* a dog is beyond my ability to express.



Someone who *murders* a dog? My response are words I cannot even say publicly.



RETWEET if you agree. pic.twitter.com/QbTCTPP40U — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 27, 2024

Noem is so done.



Toast.



Finished.



Over. pic.twitter.com/6ni0S1RmN9 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2024

Truly can't wrap my mind around Kristi Noem bragging about murdering a 14-month-old puppy and somehow thinking it makes her look good. More like Jeffrey Dahmer with veneers. https://t.co/UImrZFSNS4 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 26, 2024

Kristi Noem kills a dog



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/aIluZg31GP — ?DeathMetalViking? (@DeathMetalV) April 26, 2024

This is some “Broken Clock” stuff, I agree with Tomi. pic.twitter.com/3Bb8HlXjge — ? Emily Brandwin ? (@CIAspygirl) April 27, 2024

Noem is now getting trolled by other governors for her callous behavior:

Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit. https://t.co/X5W61xGISd pic.twitter.com/qFQ63FTBQU — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 27, 2024

In response, the Democratic National Committee released a statement reading, “Our message is plain and simple: If you want elected officials who don’t brag about brutally killing their pets as part of their self-promotional book tour, then listen to our owners — and vote Democrat.”

(featured image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

