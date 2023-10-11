George Santos Has Now Been Indicted on 23 Criminal Charges

Ultimate grifter Congressman George Santos is facing more criminal charges. Earlier this year, Santos pled not guilty to 13 federal charges relating to things like misleading campaign donors and fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits. Now a superseding indictment has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, adding 10 new charges to that list.

Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, gave some incredible statements outlining Santos’ alleged fraudulent and deceitful actions. He told The Hill the Congressman is accused of “stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign.” Peace also noted loans that simply didn’t exist but were mentioned on Santos’ campaign receipts anyway, showing exactly how deep Santos’ alleged lies run.

BREAKING: @MrSantosNY CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY IN A 23-COUNT INDICTMENT pic.twitter.com/dLDgMJWnPd — Sophie Krichevsky (she/her/hers) (@skrichev13) October 10, 2023

This is a guy whose Congressional term just started in January of this year. (It seems like so much longer.) And already he is facing 23 federal charges. The story behind this new indictment centers on Santos’ alleged attempt to raise enough money for his campaign to be considered a “national party committee.” This program would have provided support for Santo’s campaign but in order to qualify, he had to have raised over $250,000 from third-party contributors in a single quarter. In October of 2021, he did not qualify. Surprise surprise.

From The Hill:

After failing to qualify for the program in October 2021, an agent of the national party committee told Santos that the “only driver that matters is raising $250K,” according to the indictment. “We are going to do this a little different. I got it,” Santos allegedly replied, the charging document says.

Things don’t look good for Santos as his former campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, pled guilty in a deal with prosecutors just a few days ago. She essentially admitted to conspiring with George to participate in the “Party Program” and thereby, committing fraud. More weird details include the duo reportedly lying about 10 Santos family members contributing to his campaign even though they didn’t. We know he has no problem lying and throwing his own family under the bus. I just find it hard to believe that there is an actual bottom for someone like this. The delusion is clear as well, with reports saying he lied about loaning his campaign $500,000 despite at the time, only allegedly having $8,000 in his personal and business accounts. Seems like he would have realized this would look suspicious??

Santos’ combined 23 charges involve very serious alleged financial crimes, as well as fraud and conspiracy. These are not just desperate measures for someone at the end of their rope; these are acts committed by a liar with a colossal lust for power. (It’s no wonder he idolizes Donald Trump.) It is still amazing that Santos has any political power and even dares to show his face in public. Hopefully, he will be out of Congress soon and the legal system will play out fairly.

(featured image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]