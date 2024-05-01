Women and Politicians Speak Out as ‘Trump’s Florida Abortion Ban’ Goes Into Effect

A six-week abortion ban has officially gone into effect in Florida, as the state joins a growing number of Southern states with near-total bans on abortion. Online, it’s been dubbed “Trump’s Florida Abortion Ban,” reminding everyone that this dangerous law and its implications tie back to former President Donald Trump.

On May 1st, 2024, women in Florida woke to find they had less rights than the night before. The six-week ban, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, replaced the previous 15-week ban that was instated shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. The new law means Florida is now among a number of states with the strictest abortion laws in the country. Florida’s law is especially dangerous as the state is surrounded by a cluster of Southern states, including the Carolinas, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas, which all have either full bans, 12-week bans, or 6-week bans. Initially, Florida’s 15-week ban was the most lenient in the area, making the state an option for women in bordering states to travel to for an abortion.

It was estimated nearly 8,000 people traveled to Florida last year to receive an abortion. Now, the most lenient state in the region is North Carolina, with its 12-week ban. However, since North Carolina has a mandatory 72-hour waiting period for abortion patients, it is not often a realistic option for most people. As a result, pregnant people in the area will be forced to travel all the way to Virginia, Illinois, or Washington, D.C., to seek an abortion. Most will be forced to travel upwards of 1,000 miles for abortion services, but it’s unclear if those states have the resources to respond to a major influx of women seeking abortions. Hence, although the ban was instated in Florida, it has far-reaching implications for patients, doctors, and clinics across multiple states. It goes without saying that many lives will be lost as tens of thousands of women lose a vital access point to receive potentially life-saving services.

Women speak out against Florida’s six-week abortion ban

It didn’t take long for #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan to begin trending on X as women and politicians slammed the law. For those wondering why Trump’s name is being evoked, it’s quite simple: The former president appointed the three extreme anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court who made it possible to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow individual states to enact full abortion bans. Meanwhile, overturning Roe v. Wade has long been one of Trump’s primary bragging points.

Here is Trump's track record when it comes to abortion and reproductive freedom.



Just think of the damage he could do with a second term.



Make no mistake: MAGA Republicans WANT a national abortion ban. #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/m4tNFWSUSY — Lesley Abravanel ? (@lesleyabravanel) May 1, 2024

Make no mistake — Donald Trump is responsible for people in Florida losing the right to make decisions over their own body.



But as @VotersTomorrow put it, the far right is about to learn they shouldn't fuck with Florida. #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/IXmDj7dRkm — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) May 1, 2024

It’s vital that women and politicians make it clear that both Trump and DeSantis are responsible for Florida’s dangerous new law, especially since Trump is trying to make it back into office as president. The horrific impact of Trump’s presidency on reproductive rights is still being felt across the nation today. Imagine what more he will do given another presidential term.

Republicans insist its states’ rights to ban or permit abortion, but it’s no secret that, given the chance, the right will seek a national abortion ban. Once they succeed in banning all abortion, they will set their sights on birth control and fertility treatments to fulfill their desire to wholly control women.

However, women aren’t about to let that happen. Many, including Vice President Kamala Harris, are standing up to decry the law and to reiterate that they will not allow politicians to dictate every intimate aspect of their lives without a fight.

#KamalaHarris speaks for us. To the politicians trying to dictate our destinies: Your time is up. You have unleashed a storm of voices that will sweep away your oppressive laws and usher in an era of true freedom. Use you ballot like a mallet. WHAM! #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/jFsoZLlnTb — Joan Hussey Local Elections Matter ??? (@Joanhussey1) May 1, 2024

Thank you Madam Vice-President @KamalaHarris for returning to Jacksonville, Florida on this somber day. We are grateful that we have you and @JoeBiden in the trenches with us fighting back. #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan #Yeson4 pic.twitter.com/iPT8OyeVgZ — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 1, 2024

#TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan went into effect today. Ignorant fools like trump and DeSantis should NOT be taking away women’s bodily autonomy and the freedom to choose. This is a TRAVESTY, and voters need to show trump & the GOP that pandering to less than 30% of voters is STUPID. pic.twitter.com/6c2Z59Tw6Q — Caroline Winfield ???????? (@mydoggyruss) May 1, 2024

Meanwhile, these women and others affected by the war on reproductive freedom will have a chance to have their voices heard in November, during which an amendment to protect access to abortion will appear on the ballot. Last month, the Florida Supreme Court ruled to allow the proposed amendment, dubbed Amendment 4, to be voted on.

That amendment states, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s health care provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.” Amendment 4 needs 60% support to pass, and if it succeeds, it will supersede the repressive 6-week ban.

As a result, women are campaigning hard with the Yes on 4 initiative to ensure they get the final say on their rights rather than politicians. Many are warning that “Roevember” is coming—although that means waiting six months before even getting a chance to win back essential rights. In the meantime, the six-week abortion ban stands and will likely cost many lives. Those campaigning for Amendment 4 are making it clear what the impact of the current ban will be, given that many people don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks and that politicians, rather than doctors, will have the final say in what kind of healthcare a pregnant person can or cannot receive.

This is the future for our daughters in Florida…..

Florida is ready to find out that you do NOT mess around with our daughter's lives.

We refuse to let them take our daughters' freedom.#TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/IVBCanomnN — Lesley Abravanel ? (@lesleyabravanel) May 1, 2024

Florida's near-total abortion ban isn't just an attack on freedom—it's a race against time.



Most women don't know they're pregnant at six weeks, yet their right to make a critical health decision is already gone.



Roevember is coming to stop #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/GRlzBCaVrF — ❤️??ᗰia??? (@mommamia1217) May 1, 2024

At 18 weeks pregnant a Florida woman whose fetus was diagnosed with trisomy 18 was denied an abortion by the state.#TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan



She ended up carrying that pregnancy for 10 more weeks & the baby died inside of her putting her life at risk.



She was denied the… pic.twitter.com/AysV0bK1yR — Malena-PRO-CHOICE ? ?Fighting Tyranny! (@tweetMalena) May 1, 2024

The extreme Republicans’ 6 week abortion ban just took effect in Florida, where women have just lost the right to make their own decisions about the size and timing of their families.



Democrats will repeal #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan and restore Roe in November. Vote! -NP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 1, 2024

Many women don’t know they’re pregnant before 6 weeks.

As of midnight, those women will no longer be able to seek an abortion in the state of Florida.

The closest state they can travel to is Virginia, which can be as far as a 1,000 miles from their home.#TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 1, 2024

Florida has further restricted reproductive rights, but women are adamant they will not stop fighting until their rights are finally restored.

(featured image: Joe Raedle / Getty)

