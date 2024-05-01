Women and Politicians Speak Out as ‘Trump’s Florida Abortion Ban’ Goes Into Effect

A six-week abortion ban has officially gone into effect in Florida, as the state joins a growing number of Southern states with near-total bans on abortion. Online, it’s been dubbed “Trump’s Florida Abortion Ban,” reminding everyone that this dangerous law and its implications tie back to former President Donald Trump.
On May 1st, 2024, women in Florida woke to find they had less rights than the night before. The six-week ban, which was signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year, replaced the previous 15-week ban that was instated shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. The new law means Florida is now among a number of states with the strictest abortion laws in the country. Florida’s law is especially dangerous as the state is surrounded by a cluster of Southern states, including the Carolinas, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas, which all have either full bans, 12-week bans, or 6-week bans. Initially, Florida’s 15-week ban was the most lenient in the area, making the state an option for women in bordering states to travel to for an abortion.
It was estimated nearly 8,000 people traveled to Florida last year to receive an abortion. Now, the most lenient state in the region is North Carolina, with its 12-week ban. However, since North Carolina has a mandatory 72-hour waiting period for abortion patients, it is not often a realistic option for most people. As a result, pregnant people in the area will be forced to travel all the way to Virginia, Illinois, or Washington, D.C., to seek an abortion. Most will be forced to travel upwards of 1,000 miles for abortion services, but it’s unclear if those states have the resources to respond to a major influx of women seeking abortions. Hence, although the ban was instated in Florida, it has far-reaching implications for patients, doctors, and clinics across multiple states. It goes without saying that many lives will be lost as tens of thousands of women lose a vital access point to receive potentially life-saving services.
Women speak out against Florida’s six-week abortion ban
It didn’t take long for #TrumpsFloridaAbortionBan to begin trending on X as women and politicians slammed the law. For those wondering why Trump’s name is being evoked, it’s quite simple: The former president appointed the three extreme anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court who made it possible to overturn Roe v. Wade and allow individual states to enact full abortion bans. Meanwhile, overturning Roe v. Wade has long been one of Trump’s primary bragging points.
It’s vital that women and politicians make it clear that both Trump and DeSantis are responsible for Florida’s dangerous new law, especially since Trump is trying to make it back into office as president. The horrific impact of Trump’s presidency on reproductive rights is still being felt across the nation today. Imagine what more he will do given another presidential term.
Republicans insist its states’ rights to ban or permit abortion, but it’s no secret that, given the chance, the right will seek a national abortion ban. Once they succeed in banning all abortion, they will set their sights on birth control and fertility treatments to fulfill their desire to wholly control women.
However, women aren’t about to let that happen. Many, including Vice President Kamala Harris, are standing up to decry the law and to reiterate that they will not allow politicians to dictate every intimate aspect of their lives without a fight.
Meanwhile, these women and others affected by the war on reproductive freedom will have a chance to have their voices heard in November, during which an amendment to protect access to abortion will appear on the ballot. Last month, the Florida Supreme Court ruled to allow the proposed amendment, dubbed Amendment 4, to be voted on.
That amendment states, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s health care provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.” Amendment 4 needs 60% support to pass, and if it succeeds, it will supersede the repressive 6-week ban.
As a result, women are campaigning hard with the Yes on 4 initiative to ensure they get the final say on their rights rather than politicians. Many are warning that “Roevember” is coming—although that means waiting six months before even getting a chance to win back essential rights. In the meantime, the six-week abortion ban stands and will likely cost many lives. Those campaigning for Amendment 4 are making it clear what the impact of the current ban will be, given that many people don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks and that politicians, rather than doctors, will have the final say in what kind of healthcare a pregnant person can or cannot receive.
Florida has further restricted reproductive rights, but women are adamant they will not stop fighting until their rights are finally restored.
(featured image: Joe Raedle / Getty)