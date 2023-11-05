Who Voices Pomni in ‘The Amazing Digital Circus?’ Answered

Created by animator Gooseworx, The Amazing Digital Circus is a 3D-animated web series about a clown girl named Pomni trapped in a strange place with psychotic AI characters. Fans of the series might be wondering who voices Pomni in The Amazing Digital Circus.

Going into this series, I had no idea what to expect. Everyone and their mother were talking about it on the internet. The video itself hit over 30 million views in less than two weeks. As we’ve talked about before, given the popularity of the series, it very well might get an episode 2. However, we don’t know the exact release window for that yet. With such explosive popularity, this show couldn’t have been that interesting … right?

I’m still not entirely sure if this animation is my thing or not, but the world itself is enticing. Much of the humor is reminiscent of Newgrounds animation (the part of Newgrounds that isn’t vile, at least). The pilot episode throws our protagonist into a carnival-like helter-skelter dimension that slowly gives way to absolute existential horror. It may not completely be for me, but I get it. I understand why others love this.

The standout star here is Pomni the Clown. Ignoring the … NSFW community surrounding her, Pomni skyrocketed to internet favorite overnight. She is voiced by Lizzie Freeman, who is most famous for playing Trish Una in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Her other acting credits include Yanfei in Genshin Impact, Chisato in Lycoris Recoil, Chizuru Mizuhara in Rent-a-Girlfriend, Mujika in The Promised Neverland, and many more (via IMDb).

Been waiting on thissss ooone~ Eeeee!



I voice Pomni in The Amazing Digital Circus! Thank you @GooseworxMusic and @glitch_prod for having me! The show looks incredible!



Now, give Pomni some head pats and a hug. She needs it. pic.twitter.com/PcmswbmahS — Lizzie Freeman (@LizzieRFreeman) January 28, 2023

Freeman does a fantastic job at bringing this character to life. She can capture the abject fear and existential horror in her voice while conveying a strong sense of humanity. Judging by the numbers this show is doing, it’s probably safe to say that she’s got plenty more work for her in this series to come.

(featured image: Glitch Productions)

