Who plays Salvatore Maroni in ‘The Penguin’?

Salvatore Maroni, one of the biggest crime bosses in all of Gotham, is making his way to the small screen in The Penguin. The fallout of The Batman has left a power vacuum and Gotham’s criminal underworld is falling over itself to fill it. Maroni won’t be left behind.

Matt Reeves is bringing the action of The Batman to the small screen in the HBO series The Penguin. We’ve explored the dirty underbelly of the city before, but never quite like this. Following the character of Oz Cobb, aka. the Penguin, we will get an insider’s perspective on what its like to live and work in the criminal world, where you can trust nobody.

With Falcone dead at the hands of the Riddler, and a flood having destroyed much of the city, there is a power struggle at hand and one person who is sure to be getting his hands dirty is crime boss Salvatore Maroni.

From burger empire to criminal empire

The role is being played by none other than Spongebob Squarepants‘ Mr. Krabs! Well, not exactly. Actor Clancy Brown will be portraying the hardened criminal, he also just so happens to be the voice of Mr. Krabs. The actor is so much more than the voice for the red money-loving cartoon character and is an acting legend.

He has starred in films such as Shawshank Redemption, Highlander, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Starship Troopers, as well as having stepped into some of the biggest franchises. In the last decade, Brown has appeared in Daredevil, The Mandalorian, Ashoka (as a different character), and The Crown. This isn’t his first time tackling a DC villain either, as Brown has provided the voice for many comic book characters adapted for animation, characters such as Lex Luthor, Mr. Freeze, and even Bane.

Now it’s his time to play a villain in a live-action DC production, and we have a feeling he’s going to give us chills.

