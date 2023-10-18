Meet the Man Behind Mobius in ‘Loki’

So many characters in Loki are fantastic. Sylvie, the best Loki variant, is out there trying to take down the TVA and hold down a job at McDonald’s. Hunter B-15 has gone from TVA loyalist to running the place with new eyes. Then there is the titular god of mischief himself who is always just a delight. The interactions between Loki and the other characters are my favorite part of the show. Yes, there’s that whole He Who Remains thing going on, but I’m here for the banter.

The relationship between Loki and his TVA partner Mobius M. Mobius is the best. Mobius spent much of his time at the TVA studying Loki and all of his variants. When the two finally meet, Mobius is a little starstruck, even though he knows Loki is a bad guy. However, the two have such great chemistry that they become partners and best friends (possibly boyfriends?) before long. There’s something special about the mysterious key lime pie enthusiast and jetski-loving Mobius, and much of his charm comes from the actor who plays him.

In Loki, Mobius is played by Owen Wilson. He looks a little more buttoned down in this role than we normally see him. Maybe it’s the mustache that changes things. Wilson has starred in a bunch of popular movies over the years. You might have seen him in Zoolander, The Royal Tenenbaums (“wildcat”), Wedding Crashers, or more recently in Haunted Mansion. He’s the guy famously known for saying “wow” in his very unique way. Wilson has also lent his voice to animated films, including Wes Anderson’s The Fantastic Mr. Fox. Children everywhere will recognize his voice as Lightning McQueen in Disney’s Cars franchise. No matter what part he plays, Wilson comes across as a cool, supportive dude who you just want to hang out with. Loki obviously loves to eat pie with him, so he must be alright.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]