‘Loki’ Found Itself a Woman Who Can Do Both

We are only two episodes into the new season of Loki and already the characters are showing new sides of themselves. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) now leads a quiet life in a small town during the 1980s, working at a McDonald’s. During an interrogation, Mobius (Owen Wilson) loses his cool for the first time, but we still love him. For some reason, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is now a calm and collected person. But he did let out some wicked magical moves in episode 2, complete with shadow-horned versions of himself.

I want to take a minute to appreciate another character who has many sides: Hunter B-15, played by Wunmi Mosaku. I first saw Mosaku in the short-lived HBO series Lovecraft Country, in which she played Ruby Baptiste. Ruby’s storyline may have had some low points, but Mosaku gave a great performance and looked gorgeous in her vintage outfits. In Loki, she plays a much different character. Hunter B-15 starts Loki as a loyal TVA hunter who finds Loki and brings him in once he branches the Sacred Timeline.

Spoilers ahead for Loki season 2!

Throughout season 1, B-15 sees the error in the TVA’s ways and becomes an ally of Loki and Mobius. When season 2 starts, she defends Loki, Mobius, and the branching timelines to the higher-ups at the TVA. She’s realized that all those branches they’ve been pruning are filled with people and lives. Every person who works at the TVA once existed in one of those branches. B-15 is compassionate while still maintaining her powerful aura. Her normal uniform, now complete with a tie and tucked-in shirt, lets people know she means business. The close-cropped haircut she sports perfectly mixes business and cool.

We know she makes that TVA uniform look good. But in this week’s episode, we got to see the glam side of B-15, if only for a moment. Loki, Mobius, and B-15 travel to the Sacred Timeline in the 1970s to find X-5, who’s gone AWOL. Strangely, they wind up at a fancy movie premiere. Loki and Mobius blend in with their tailored suits. B-15 catches X-5—and all of us—by surprise when she pops up wearing a beautiful yellow dress and headwrap. Her look upstages the boys. Sadly we only saw her for a minute in this lovely ensemble.

Staying true to character, B-15 doesn’t let her fancy outfit hold her back. She punches X-5 in the face because this woman cannot be stopped. Whether she’s wearing the TVA uniform or a flowing dress, B-15 knows how to work an outfit. As the highest-ranking TVA official right now, B-15 deserves to have it all. We can’t wait to see more of her in Loki.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

