The Man Who Makes ‘XO, Kitty’s Min Ho So Magnetic

XO, Kitty premiered in May on Netflix and introduced several new faces to the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. The TV series is a spinoff of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film trilogy and focuses on Lara Jean (Lana Condor)’s little sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart). However, Kitty isn’t so little anymore and is more than ready for a romantic adventure of her own. XO, Kitty sees her leave home for South Korea, where she attends the same school her late mother attended as a girl. Of course, another big motivation for the trip is her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Choi Min-young). Once in South Korea, though, she begins developing surprising feelings for someone else.

While John Corbett briefly reprises his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before role as Kitty and Lara’s father, Dr. Dan Covey, no other familiar faces appear in XO, Kitty. In this way, the series manages to separate itself from the film trilogy and give Kitty the full spotlight. XO, Kitty was actually filmed in Korea in real-life, as well, and allowed several Korean actors and actresses to join the cast. While much of the series focuses on Dae, viewers will find themselves intrigued by Dae’s unexpected romantic rival, Min Ho.

Who plays Min Ho in XO, Kitty?

In XO, Kitty, Min Ho is played by South Korean actor Sang Heon Lee in his acting debut. In just a few months, he will also make his feature film debut in Gran Turismo in an undisclosed role. His acting skills in XO, Kitty are impressive, as he portrays the cocky but lovable Min Ho. In the series, Min Ho initially comes across as horrendously arrogant. He even refuses to so much as speak to Kitty when they meet on the airplane for the first time. Yet underneath his puffed-up chest, he’s not too bad of a guy, and he surprisingly finds himself falling for Kitty as time goes on.

In addition to his acting career, Lee has an interest in rock-climbing and cooking. He even has an Instagram account dedicated to his rock-climbing adventures and challenges. Speaking with Teen Vogue, Lee revealed that he taught himself to cook by watching YouTube videos while living in England and studying drama at the University of Northampton.

Lee also isn’t the only member of his family to appear on XO, Kitty. His real-life sister, Gia Kim, stars alongside Lee in the series as Yuri Han. Kim was actually the one who notified Lee of the open casting call for XO, Kitty. They proved they were a talented duo as they both auditioned and landed lead roles in the show. Viewers will see more of Lee and Kim soon as they are expected to return in XO, Kitty season 2.

