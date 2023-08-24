Meet the Actor Bringing One of Our Favorite ‘Rebels’ to ‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka features the live-action debuts of many beloved Star Wars Rebels characters. Thus far we have met Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and Jai-Kell. However, there is one vital character we have seen but not yet met: Ezra Bridger.

Who plays Ezra Bridger?

In Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger is played by actor, director, and musician Eman Esfandi, and while we have seen him as a holo-message, we have not yet met him in person. Ezra is currently missing, and the plot of Ahsoka follows his friends Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren as they search for him.

Initially, some fans wanted Aladdin actor Mena Massoud in the role, but Eman Esfandi, in the small pieces we’ve seen so far, does an excellent job at adapting the Jedi padawan to live action.

Who is Ezra Bridger?

Ezra was the main protagonist of Star Wars Rebels and was voiced by Taylor Gray in the animated series. He was a Lothal street kid who got himself caught up in the rebellious activities of the Ghost crew, ultimately joining them and learning the ways of the Force from Kanan Jarrus. Ezra faced many challenges over the course of Rebels, from struggling to connect with the Force to facing the temptations of the Dark Side. However, he was helped by his master and his friends like Ahsoka and Sabine. Ultimately, he succeeded in freeing his home world of Lothal from Imperial occupation and took down Grand Admiral Thrawn, but it was at the cost of his own freedom.

Fans previously assumed he and Thrawn were in the Unknown Regions, essentially the uncharted space of the Star Wars galaxy. However, the Ahsoka show has now revealed that Ezra is, in fact, in an entirely different galaxy after Thrawn’s ship was hijacked by purrgils (Star Wars space whales)—which means that Ahsoka might be the first piece of Star Wars media to show other galaxies.

In any case, we can’t wait to see Ezra come home.

