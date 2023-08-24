Yet Another ‘Rebels’ Face Appears in ‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka marks the live-action debut of many Rebels characters and locations. But there were some characters even the biggest of fans weren’t expecting to see. One of these characters is Jai-Kell, introduced in the show as the senator of Lothal.

Jai-Kell in Rebels

Jai-Kell was first introduced all the way back in Season 1. When Ezra Bridger goes undercover at the Imperial Academy, he discovers that the Empire uses the Academy’s training course to discern which cadets could be Force-sensitive. The academy is suspicious of Ezra Bridger, but another cadet they take an interest in is Jai-Kell. With the help of fellow cadet Zare Leonis, Ezra and Jai-Kell escape the academy and Jai-Kell goes into hiding.

After being driven off the planet during season 2, Ezra Bridger returns to his home world in Season 4 to find the planet and people suffering under imperial occupation. Ezra and Sabine are almost captured by the Empire, but Jai-Kell covers for him and reveals himself to now be working in Lothal’s rebel cell. He assists the Rebels in freeing Lothal from Imperial rule, though at the cost of Ezra Bridger, who is captured by the Empire and then sacrifices himself to take down Grand Admiral Thrawn.

One notable thing about Jai-Kell is that he is originally voiced by Dante Bosco, best known for his roles as Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Lost Boy Rufio in Hook. However, unlike Clancey Brown returning to play Governor Ryder Azadi, the character is not portrayed by his original voice actor and is instead played by Vinny Thomas.

Another interesting fact about the character is that Jai-Kell may be Force-sensitive but was never formally taught. Viewers have become accustomed to every Force-sensitive character eventually becoming a Jedi, but Ahsoka appears to be exploring the variations in the Force. There are Dark Siders who are not Sith, such as Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll. There are also non-Jedi like Ahsoka and Sabine who don’t follow the traditions of the Order.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]