Actor María Gabriela De Faría (Deadly Class, Animal Control) has joined the cast of Superman: Legacy as villain Angela Spica, a.k.a. The Engineer. De Faría is the latest casting announcement for the highly anticipated James Gunn film, alongside Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio (Billions) as Eve Teschmacher.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (The Politician) as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) is rumored to be playing Lex Luthor.

De Faría will be a part of a villain team-up in the film. But who is Angela Spica?

Meet The Engineer

(DC Comics)

Angela Spica is the second incarnation of The Engineer. A superhero fan and a scientist, Spica has a liquid metal body thanks to nanites in her bloodstream. This gives her the ability to stretch, shapeshift, and manipulate her body into almost anything, including weapons. The blood nanites make her extremely strong, impervious to harm, and give her the ability to hack technology. Oh, and she can fly too. So, she’s basically the T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, only not evil. While the character is part of a villain team in Legacy, she’ll likely turn things around to become an anti-hero in The Authority movie.

Spica/The Engineer was created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, making her first appearance in The Authority Vol.1 #1 in 1999. Gunn has already announced a film about The Authority in the works as part of his revamped DC slate. De Faría’s casting will likely plant the seeds for that future team-up. Angela Spica and The Authority were both introduced in Wildstorm Comics, an imprint of the DC Comics label.

Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

(featured image: Leon Bennett/WireImage, DC Comics)

