Oscar Isaac Is Our Lord and Savior (In His Next Movie)

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 17, 2024 02:41 pm

Blessed father, we thank you for giving us a movie in which Oscar Isaac is Jesus. Well, okay, he is voicing Jesus, but when you really stop and think about it, Oscar Isaac is god-level so it is only fitting that he’s on this righteous path.

Isaac will be playing Jesus in The King of Kings from Mofac Animation and director Seong-ho “Jay” Jange. He’s joining an A-list cast that includes Forest Whitaker as the apostle Peter along with Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, and Jojo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis.

“A film capturing the epic life of Jesus Christ warrants a stellar cast, and our actors announced to date—Oscar Isaac, Forest Whitaker, Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman and Roman Griffin Davis—is impressive by any measure,” says producer Anfernee Kim. “Oscar perfectly captures the impactful delivery of Jesus, and Forest expertly embodies the complicated aspects of Peter.”

Yeah, sure, Isaac captures the “impactful delivery” of Jesus, but also have you seen Oscar Isaac? He just makes for a hot Jesus. Which doesn’t really matter in an animated film, but his casting did get the internet talking.

One user pointed out that Isaac’s upcoming slate of roles is … well, a bit odd. “Oscar Isaac’s upcoming filmography [is] filled with the most random roles because what do you mean I’m about to see him as a scientist in Frankenstein, a freaky husband in a vampire thriller, and then as JESUS CHRIST.”

Is this Oscar Isaac’s path to leading us to the Holy Land, or whatever Jesus does? (I’m kidding, I know. My grandparents were Catholic.) We just know that an animated Jesus voiced by Oscar Isaac is heading our way. And the last time he voiced an animated character, he made us all thirst for Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

