Let’s See What Makes ‘Mad Max’s Newest Villain Tick

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is hitting theaters soon, and the latest installment in the Mad Max series introduces a new character: Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth. But who exactly is Dementus?

Recommended Videos

Furiosa is a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, which introduced the character of Imperator Furiosa (then played by Charlize Theron, now played by Anya Taylor-Joy). In Furiosa, we learn the story of how Furiosa is taken from her verdant home as a child. After being kidnapped, Furiosa is forced to survive and grow up in the brutal and barren Wasteland, the vast desert left behind after the collapse of civilization.

In the trailers for Furiosa, we meet the new villain Dementus. In short, Dementus is the leader of a biker gang deep in the Wasteland. In the trailers, we learn that he’s a flamboyant narcissist who holds Furiosa captive. Intriguingly, he carries a teddy bear around with him wherever he goes.

In an interview with Empire, Hemsworth describes Dementus’ personality. “He’s a pretty horrible individual,” Hemsworth says. “Through the whole film we kept coming back to, ‘This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?’ It’s not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else.”

Dementus also sees himself as a father figure to Furiosa after he takes her prisoner. “I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship [with Furiosa] in his eyes,” Hemsworth says. “[Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite.”

Dementus is a startling transformation for Hemsworth, involving prosthetics and a reported four hours in the makeup chair each day. Hemsworth told People Magazine that he finds the role to be a “wonderful departure” from his iconic portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “To play the villain, transform, and inhabit a completely different physicality was a lot of fun,” he says. “I loved it. And it was the real attraction.”

Hemsworth even posted a time lapse video of his daily transformation to his Instagram account.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more