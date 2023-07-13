The Terrific DC Hero Joining ‘Superman: Legacy’

Mister Terrific is coming to the big screen in live-action for the first time in Superman: Legacy. After announcing the casting of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, James Gunn confirmed four additional cast members and characters for the upcoming film, including The Blacklist star Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. In DC Comics, there are two iterations of Mister Terrific: Terry Sloane and Michael Holt. It has been reported that Gathegi will be portraying the Holt version of the character. This isn’t Holt’s first live-action adaptation (he was played by Echo Kellum in Arrow), but this will be the character’s live-action feature film debut.

Mister Terrific is one character some fans were expecting to appear in Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe. Since the onset of Gunn’s instatement as co-CEO of DCU, he has teased bringing Mister Terrific into the shared universe by posting photos on social media of Holt from DC Comics. Now, it has been confirmed that Holt will be in the new DCU’s very first film. Additionally, he is the second prominent member of the Justice Society of America (JSA) to be confirmed: Isabela Merced will also appear in the film as Hawkgirl, another DC hero with JSA ties. Rumors previously suggested that members of The Authority would be introduced in Superman: Legacy, but now it seems as if film is building up the JSA.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mister Terrific ahead of Superman: Legacy.

DC’s Michael Holt (a.k.a. Mister Terrific)

(DC Comics)

In DC Comics, Holt doesn’t have any intrinsic superpowers or extraterrestrial ties. He was simply a human who excelled at everything he did. From a young age, he showed signs of superior intellect, as well as a commendable sense of motivation and drive. Holt was gifted with a genius-level intellect, and is considered the third smartest individual on Earth in the DC Universe, which helped him succeed in earning 14 PhDs. That drive for excellence helped him become the billionaire CEO of Holt Industries, a black belt in numerous martial arts disciplines, and an Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon.

Unfortunately, Holt’s life took a tragic turn when his wife and unborn child were killed in an accident. Wishing to honor his wife’s legacy, Holt found inspiration in Sloane, the first Mister Terrific, and decided to take up the mantle of the hero. He quickly joined the JSA and rose through the ranks to become its leader. Later, Holt formed his own superhero team known as the Terrifics, though their formation was largely an accident.

Holt, Plastic Man, and Metamorpho were sucked into the Dark Multiverse in the Terrifics comic book storyline. They were met there by Phantom Girl and together attempted to save the Dark Multiverse. After they escaped, they found that dark energy from the multiverse had followed them to their world and bound them together. For some time, the heroes were drawn back to each other until Holt succeeded in breaking the bond. This connection to Metamorpho is interesting, as Metamorpho has also been confirmed to be appearing in Superman: Legacy, portrayed by Anthony Carrigan.

Given his intelligence, Mister Terrific never needed intrinsic powers to be a hero. He utilized his brilliance in technology to increase his formidability. As a result, he was often followed around by a team of small but powerful robotic spheres that aided him in battle. Holt’s signature costume and mask also make him undetectable by any form of technology and serve as a communication system. Additionally, Holt is a martial arts master and is in peak physical condition, making him as formidable as any other DC hero.

Mister Terrific succeeded in becoming one of the smartest and most memorable members of the JSA through sheer drive and intelligence, and it will be intriguing to see Gunn’s interpretation of this true Renaissance man.

(featured image: DC Comics)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]