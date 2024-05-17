Chris Pratt, Star of ‘Garfield,’ Doesn’t Like Lasagna and the Internet Is Rightfully Mad

It seems like Chris Pratt cannot catch a break. Sometimes, people have a legitimate right to be angry with him. Then there are times where he just makes a joke that doesn’t necessarily work, like this week, when Pratt was doing press for Garfield.

Pratt was making the promotional rounds for the film when he sat down with ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian and the two began talking about lasagna, Garfield’s favorite food. Killian asked Pratt if he ever got to enjoy the Italian dish, now that he’s part of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family (as Schwarzenegger is a famous bodybuilder), and Pratt hurt Garfield to his core. “No,” Pratt said. “In fact, I don’t like lasagna. I think it’s kind of overrated.”

Killian agreed, saying, “I don’t like the vegetables they hide in there.” Then Pratt jumped in to just trash lasagna even further, adding, “Then the long flat noodles and then the little white cheese ends up being cold and there’s not enough sauce. I’m not a fan.”

WHAT NEXT? Are you going to love Mondays?!

I am well-aware that, in the grand scheme of things, this is fine. HOWEVER, this is the second Italian that Pratt has played and the disrespect is through the roof (yes, Garfield is Italian). Many online also saw this as a diss to Italy and its people.

This hurts because Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation would never say such a thing.

Others praised Pratt for his ability to play a cat who would kill his family if it meant more lasagna. It must have been hard for him, all those days pretending to like the delicious treat when he, himself, hates it.

This is all obviously in good fun (and I do still have a soft spot in my heart for Pratt because of Parks and Recreation), but it is funny to watch the internet jump at the chance to defend Garfield and his favorite dish.

