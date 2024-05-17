Chris Pratt spotted out in Los Angeles
(TWIST / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images)
Category:
Movies

Chris Pratt, Star of ‘Garfield,’ Doesn’t Like Lasagna and the Internet Is Rightfully Mad

Next he's gonna tell us he actually loves Mondays. The nerve!
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 17, 2024 04:33 pm

It seems like Chris Pratt cannot catch a break. Sometimes, people have a legitimate right to be angry with him. Then there are times where he just makes a joke that doesn’t necessarily work, like this week, when Pratt was doing press for Garfield.

Pratt was making the promotional rounds for the film when he sat down with ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian and the two began talking about lasagna, Garfield’s favorite food. Killian asked Pratt if he ever got to enjoy the Italian dish, now that he’s part of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s family (as Schwarzenegger is a famous bodybuilder), and Pratt hurt Garfield to his core. “No,” Pratt said. “In fact, I don’t like lasagna. I think it’s kind of overrated.”

Killian agreed, saying, “I don’t like the vegetables they hide in there.” Then Pratt jumped in to just trash lasagna even further, adding, “Then the long flat noodles and then the little white cheese ends up being cold and there’s not enough sauce. I’m not a fan.”

WHAT NEXT? Are you going to love Mondays?!

I am well-aware that, in the grand scheme of things, this is fine. HOWEVER, this is the second Italian that Pratt has played and the disrespect is through the roof (yes, Garfield is Italian). Many online also saw this as a diss to Italy and its people.

This hurts because Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation would never say such a thing.

Others praised Pratt for his ability to play a cat who would kill his family if it meant more lasagna. It must have been hard for him, all those days pretending to like the delicious treat when he, himself, hates it.

This is all obviously in good fun (and I do still have a soft spot in my heart for Pratt because of Parks and Recreation), but it is funny to watch the internet jump at the chance to defend Garfield and his favorite dish.

related content
Read Article Max’s Best Friend: The True Story Behind ‘The Road Warrior’s Most Loyal Companion
Mel Gibson in Mad Max: The Road Warrior
Category: Movies
Movies
Max’s Best Friend: The True Story Behind ‘The Road Warrior’s Most Loyal Companion
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari May 17, 2024
Read Article Let’s See What Makes ‘Mad Max’s Newest Villain Tick
Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) stands in a tent surrounded by other gang members.
Category: Movies
Movies
Let’s See What Makes ‘Mad Max’s Newest Villain Tick
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 17, 2024
Read Article Oscar Isaac Is Our Lord and Savior (In His Next Movie)
Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides in 'Dune'
Category: Movies
Movies
Oscar Isaac Is Our Lord and Savior (In His Next Movie)
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 17, 2024
Read Article This Trailer for ‘Never Let Go’ Is Giving ‘A Quiet Place’ Vibes
Halle Berry in Never Let Go
Category: Movies
Movies
This Trailer for ‘Never Let Go’ Is Giving ‘A Quiet Place’ Vibes
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 17, 2024
Read Article These Celebrities Think Kevin Spacey Is a ‘Good Man’ Who Deserves a Comeback
image: Netflix Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood on 'House of Cards'
Category: Movies
Movies
These Celebrities Think Kevin Spacey Is a ‘Good Man’ Who Deserves a Comeback
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 17, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.