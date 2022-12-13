We Can’t Wait To Meet Lylla in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

As the number one Rocket Raccoon fan, I love Lylla. The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 packed a lot of emotions in just the trailer, so I can only imagine the heartbreak I’ll go through while watching the movie. Part of that is tied to my fear of what the movie holds for Rocket Raccoon (my good sweet boy) and his new girlfriend, Lylla.

Who is Lylla in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Lylla is a sapient otter, an heiress, and most importantly, a badass. From the planet known as Halfworld, Lylla is heir to the toy company Mayhem Mekaniks, and while she has had her own struggles—like the death of her parents at the hands of the mole-like Judson Jakes—she also just really loves Rocket Raccoon.

The two met during the toy war that ensued when Jakes murdered Lylla’s parents and new rival companies began to pop up. Rocket was there to fight against Jakes and Lord Dyvyne, a profitable business owner on Halfword who created a rival toy company. This is when Rocket and Lylla fell in love in the comics, and while I don’t know if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is going to give us a toy war, I do hope we get a bit of this backstory in the movie so we can see how the two met.

It’s a love story

Ultimately, Rocket and Lylla’s story is a love story, and not the sort of love story we’ve seen with Peter Quill and Gamora, but one built on gratification and trust for one another that is instantaneous. Peter and Gamora have had to work for their relationship, but Rocket and Lylla have a shared history and are drawn to each other. It’s going to be nice to see Rocket loved in this way.

The Guardians do love him, but it’s not the kind of love that he really needs. Lylla is someone who takes Rocket as he is and loves him unconditionally, and while that—again—makes me frightened for Rocket’s fate, it does make me happy that we’ll get to see him and Lylla together for a bit. Most of what we know about Lylla is what was written in the comics. She’s an heiress who met Rocket during the toy war, but we don’t know exactly how that will play into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 yet. I just hope we get to spend plenty of time with them both.

I can’t wait to meet her in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and I hope that we get to continue to see her and Rocket fall in love with each other. Please, James Gunn, I’m begging you: Do not kill off Rocket Raccoon just as he finds love.

