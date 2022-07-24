I Need Baby Rocket Raccoon In My Life Right Now

It’s no surprise to anyone who knows me at all that I have decidedly lost all sense of self at the news that there is a baby Rocket Raccoon in the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer screened exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. Why? Because I love Rocket Raccoon more than I love people I know in real life. My favorite little weapon instantly became my sweet baby I needed to protect when I saw the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

The thing about Rocket is that I just want to hold him, something that Rocket would probably hate, and I want to protect him, something that Rocket doesn’t need. So instead, I just am known as the woman who screams about her love for Rocket Raccoon online. And thus when I saw the news that there is apparently a baby Rocket Raccoon in the new trailer, I felt like someone needs to get me a stuffed animal asap so I can cry and hold him when I go to see this movie.

As Netflix’s Terri Schwartz tweeted, baby Rocket is something people should be talking about and look, had I been there, I’d be screaming about it and even now, I’m screaming about it just at the thought of a baby Rocket.

was lucky enough to watch a Marvel Hall H panel after years of (also being lucky enough to be) covering the other side. a flawless showing from the master himself Kevin Feige and moderator extraordinaire @AshCrossan.



not enough people are talking about baby Rocket though pic.twitter.com/Yxg7vwwj39 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 24, 2022

Now the trailer hasn’t been released yet and I’m sure if you look it up, you’ll see the baby but instead, I’d like to wait and just sob because I love him so much.

Please don’t kill my boy

I’ve had a horrible feeling that this will be the end of Rocket. Mainly because the movie is about him, he seems to be getting a lot of attention, and all that combined just puts an uneasy feeling in the pit of my stomach. Could it just be Rocket finally getting his time? Sure. Do I trust it? No. And sure, they probably are over in Marvel land thinking well no one would be that upset but they’re not thinking about me. I would be upset. Rocket Raccoon is one of my top five favorite characters in the MCU. Do not take my beautiful boy away from me.

What I am happy about with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 though is that Rocket seems to be getting the attention that he hasn’t in the previous films. He’s had his great moments, like when Bucky Barnes and Rocket Raccoon were weapons together in Infinity War and I prompted screamed at the top of my lungs, but the story hasn’t really been his and given his tragic backstory, there’s a lot to work with.

I just don’t want him to die in the end. But do know, if the footage is of Rocket pre being experimented on, whoever is doing the experimenting better watch because I will hurt whoever hurt Rocket Raccoon. Seeing how badly he feels about himself?! You are enemy number one!!!! Until then, I will dream of the footage of my little sweet boy and cry until I get to see him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, 2023.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]