Hang On, I Think I Know Who Drogon’s Daddy Is!

House of The Dragon has already hinted at who the mother of the Mother of Dragons’ dragons is. But do we know who the father of Daenerys’ babies is? A recent scene from season 2 episode 6, “Smallfolk” might’ve just suggested a a strong possibility of who Drogon’s daddy dragon might be!

In House of The Dragon season 2, episode 3 “The Burning Mill,” we see Rhaenyra send her three younger sons Joffrey, Aegon, and Viserys with her step-daughter Rhaena to the Vale for safety, along with a chest containing four dragon eggs. Director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed that these were indeed the petrified dragon eggs that the Pentos magister Illyria Mopatis presents to Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones as a wedding present.

Speculations have been rife since this disclosure on who laid those eggs that gave us Daenerys’ three dragons, and the most likely candidate was, of course, Rhaenyra’s she-dragon, Syrax. It would be quite poetic with all the parallels that the first Targaryen queen’s dragons gave birth to the dragons of the last Targaryen queen.

But when it came to ponder which dragon was the father of Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, there were several contenders. Fans were quick to assume it was Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, and would that just be perfect? Their riders are copulating, so why wouldn’t their dragons also schmooze? But many fans have pointed out that Drogon, Dany’s biggest and fiercest dragon, who in the books was considered to be a reincarnation of Balerian the Black Dread, looked nothing like Caraxes, who is all red and has a long neck.

syrax girl…..do you have something to share with the audience? ? that ain’t caraxes’s baby pic.twitter.com/C57uXfK5v2 — thai. (@nyracult) July 20, 2024

Well, then who?

How about … Seasmoke?

Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon may not have been able to reproduce because Laenor wasn’t interested in women. But it sure looks like their dragons, Syrax and Seasmoke might have done the nasty.

How can we say this? Well, we finally got a good proper look at Seasmoke the dragon in episode 6 when he was chasing down Addam of Hull to be his new bestie. And up close, this guy is a dead ringer for Daenerys’ Drogon!

I went online to check if anyone else saw it. And I was not alone. Several fans also think that their resemblance is uncanny, and it almost looks like the show used the same dragon head for both the dragons!

seasmoke looks exactly like drogon#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/baCss7muew — A ౨ৎ hotd spoilers (@rhaenyrasrealm) July 22, 2024

This was Drogon when he saw Seasmoke #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Fe0i8DWNyb — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 22, 2024

I'm so happy that they re-hired the same dragon who played Drogon in GOT to play Seasmoke in HOTD!! pic.twitter.com/FxopvafzuW — May (@Mayham_H) July 22, 2024

you telling me they didn’t just reuse drogon’s actor to play seasmoke pic.twitter.com/6IExN7c066 — senya♡⁷ (@_theblackbride) July 22, 2024

NGL, it would be cool if this theory were true. Because that would make Drogon the offspring of a dragon belonging to a trueborn Targaryen and a dragon belonging to a trueborn Velaryon, two powerful houses from Old Valyria, united in fire and blood. And that would be another poetic touch, considering Drogon carries Dany from Essos to Westeros, like her ancestors flew over from Valyria, and Drogon also melts down the Iron Throne that his ancestor Balerion’s flame forged.

What do you think?

