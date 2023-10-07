Ke Huy Quan’s ‘Loki’ Character Takes Us Back to His Roots

Fans have been ecstatic to see Key Huy Quan again. After winning an Oscar for his role as Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan has been making his climb back to stardom following years behind the scenes. Growing up, I was a fan of Quan as Shorty in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, and I missed him. Having him back in the limelight—with a new role in Marvel’s Loki, no less—feels like a long time coming.

Quan’s role in Loki pays homage to Data, who used his inventions to get himself and his friends out of One-Eyed Willie’s traps in The Goonies. But this is also an amazing new character for Quan and all-around an exciting adventure for him to go on as an actor.

Now that season 2 is here with “Ouroboros” premiering, we got to meet OB himself! Well, actually, his name is Ouroboros. He’s in charge of the repairs & advancement desk and he is brought into the fold when Loki and Mobius need his help to stop Loki from time slipping into the TVA. In OB’s first episode, we learn more about his character.

What could a tech guy get into?

Kevin Wright, the co-executive producer of Loki, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about OB, saying, “His job is basically every piece of tech, every computer, everything that is running at the TVA. He either designed it, or he fixes it and keeps it running.” After the first episode, that’s exactly what he seems to be doing.

OB is completely alone. He’s been by himself for hundreds of years and outside of Mobius accidentally going down there, he might have stayed by himself even longer. But Mobius knew where he was and knew that he could help them. OB has a lot of fun trying to figure out how to deal with the temporal loom while saving Loki at the same time.

It leaves us with a lot of opportunities to get to know more about Ouroboros as a character because he does have so much knowledge about the TVA. There’s a lot to uncover about the character and the organization he works for.

He’s their repair guy!

(Disney+)

What I immediately love about OB is that he’s trying to fix everything, but also he’s a bit messy about it. Like duct-taping a helmet and telling Mobius it’s fine that it’s cracked. It’s a perfect moment in this episode, and Ke Huy Quan has the perfect energy for a role like OB! We don’t know much about his character beyond his inventions, but I do hope we get to explore a bit more of his loneliness. After all, the poor guy has been alone for hundreds of years.

We’ll have to wait to see whether or not Quan will really venture outside of the TVA. Until we know more, seeing all three characters interacting with each other is delightful, and I can’t wait to see more of OB in Loki season 2.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]