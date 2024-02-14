I Really Hope ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Includes This Friendship From the Books

Bridgerton season 3 is just a mere few months away, and the closer we get, the more I wonder which events from the books will make it to the small screen. Adapting a book is always a monumental task, and certain parts of the original story will inevitably fall by the wayside.

Though certain scenes simply must be included—there’s no way the carriage scene didn’t make it in, is there?—other details may be less relevant to the show’s version of events. Plenty of things have already been changed simply due to how the show is structured.

In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the book by Julia Quinn that season 3 is based on, Penelope and Colin’s love story begins when they are both much older. There’s a significant time skip—Penelope is 29 years old, a certified spinster, and Colin is 33, constantly being badgered by his mother to get married. Additionally, Penelope and Eloise never had their falling out, and Colin is the first to discover Penelope’s scandalous alter ego. There are a lot of differences already, though none should majorly affect the season’s core romance.

Despite all these changes, there is one minor plot thread from the book that I would love to see included in the upcoming season. In a surprisingly welcome turn of events, Penelope strikes up an unlikely friendship with Lady Danbury. At 29 years old, Penelope is no longer expected to dance and mingle with London’s selection of suitors, and instead, she is free to chat with whomever she pleases. One such person is the formidable Lady Danbury, who is just as imposing, wise, feisty, and secretly caring as she is in the show. Lady Danbury is one of the few people who recognizes Penelope’s wit, cleverness, and kindness, and Penelope returns the older woman’s respect and friendship in equal measure. They make quite the pair.

In the novel, Lady Danbury is also one of the few people who recognizes Penelope and Colin’s feelings for each other. And really, who doesn’t want to see Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton teaming up to meddle in another one of these tempestuous love affairs? Their schemes have been a highlight of the show since season 1.

Of course, in the Netflix series, Penelope will not be 29—though, as one recently released Netflix clip has proven, Penelope has already been branded a spinster, as she’s in her third London season without any prospects. And with her Lady Whistledown career still burning brightly, Penelope will no doubt be willing to stick to the shadows, anyway; perhaps, within those shadows, she and Lady Danbury can strike up their friendship. Now that Penelope has fallen out with Eloise (and I think Eloise has every right to be angry with Penelope at the moment), Penelope will no doubt be in need of a new friend. Why not Lady Danbury? If anyone is strong enough to understand Penelope’s need for Lady Whistledown, it’s Lady Danbury.

The next season of Bridgerton could use a fresh new character dynamic, one without a significant amount of history and baggage. Penelope and Lady Danbury’s friendship could be just the ticket, one that could not only provide a significant amount of comic relief—Adjoa Andoh’s deadpan deliveries are always on point—but one that could give Penelope a confidant as she navigates her new relationship with Colin, too. Eloise will, in all likelihood, come around at some point, but until then, Penelope might as well become friends with someone else. Why not Lady Danbury?

(featured image: Netflix)

