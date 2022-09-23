Who Is ‘Intelligencia’ in ‘She-Hulk’ and Why Are They Literally out for Blood?

One of the best things to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It combines superhero awesomeness with real-world (female) problems and tops it all off with hilarity. Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is the hero we all would be if we got infused with Hulk blood. And it isn’t just Jen that is great. Her fellow lawyer Mallory Book (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and paralegal Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) are non-superhero powerhouses.

Episode 6, “Just Jen,” let all three female characters shine, and we got a full-on wedding fight between Titania (Jameela Jamil) and Jen/She-Hulk. It was a lot of amazing packed into such a short time. Also, Mallory and Nikki researched an insidious website called Intelligencia that seemed to spew a lot of hate towards our green goddess. Let’s unpack what exactly Intelligencia is and what it means for She-Hulk.

Intelligencia’s comic book roots

Like most things in the MCU, Intelligencia comes from the pages of Marvel Comics. The original Intelligencia was a group of villains who thought they were the most intelligent baddies out there. They formed a team and investigated the secrets of superheroes so they could use their brains to defeat their foes. Two notable members of the team were Leader and M.O.D.O.K. We last saw Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) in The Incredible Hulk, and he will soon return to the MCU. Speculation on the internet claims M.O.D.O.K. will join the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

One of Intelligencia’s greatest victories was stealing the knowledge of how to re-create Hulk’s gamma blood and mix it with cosmic radiation. Using this intel, they created Red Hulk and several other villains specifically meant to defeat Hulk. This may be why they’re showing up in She-Hulk and the reason Bruce/Smart Hulk hasn’t been calling Jen back.

Art imitates life

(Marvel/Disney+)

As always, the writers at She-Hulk take something from Marvel Comics and make it better. Instead of just being a team gathering information, She-Hulk framed Intelligencia in a way that reflects the terrible side of the internet that we deal with daily. An ex-wife of Mallory and Nikki’s client said she figured out her husband wasn’t dead when she saw a video of his miraculous death and subsequent restriction on a website called Intelligencia. Nikki asked if it was the site for the giant man-babies, so I knew we were in for a treat.

At first, Intelligencia just seemed like a place where people posted videos. But when Nikki tried to click on a link about She-Hulk, it said it required a membership. The women easily gained membership by spewing misogynist BS men have told them in the past. They found much of the site full of trolls posting awful memes about She-Hulk, from trying to “cancel” her to full-on death plots. Why? Well, She-Hulk is a strong, smart woman so they must stop her to preserve toxic masculinity.

Not only are people on Intelligencia, but at least one person is tracking her location. We see unknown people working in a lab to create a stronger syringe needle similar to the one attackers tried to use to get She-Hulk’s blood in a previous episode. These trolls are literally out for blood.

(feature image: Marvel/Disney+)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]