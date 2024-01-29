Tom Ellis Joins ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 as Production Commences

Tell Me Lies is returning for a second season at Hulu. Although it was renewed over a year ago, season 2 is finally getting closer as production begins and Tom Ellis joins the cast.

Based on the book of the same name by Carola Lovering, the show centers on Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who begin a toxic relationship while students in college. However, their toxicity and tendency to lie have long-lasting consequences on them and their friends’ lives. Even eight years later, when the pair have been broken up for years, the implications of their terrible choices are still reverberating around their friend group.

Shows and movies tackling toxic relationships are fairly common, but many make the mistake of romanticizing such relationships. Tell Me Lies goes a bit deeper, though, as it highlights the dangers of power imbalance in a relationship. In exploring the psychology of its characters, the series serves as a warning about the danger of losing oneself wholly in a relationship that is so clearly toxic it never should’ve happened in the first place and certainly shouldn’t have gone on for so long. It’s not surprising that this soapy, steamy, and nostalgic love story with sophisticated themes received a season 2 renewal within months of season 1’s premiere.

What we know about Tell Me Lies season 2

As mentioned above, it has been over a year since Tell Me Lies was renewed, but updates have been few and far between since then. Like many projects, production on season 2 was delayed due to the Hollywood labor strikes last year. However, filming officially began on January 17, 2024, meaning the new season is getting closer to becoming a reality. Additionally, it gives viewers an idea of when season 2 might arrive. Season 1 premiered roughly seven months after filming began, meaning a late 2024 release date is still possible for the new season.

Meanwhile, the majority of the season 1 cast is respected to return. Van Patten and White are certain to return as the lead stars, Lucy and Stephen. Catherine Missal and Sonia Mena are also confirmed to return, as they were spotted in the cast photos announcing season 2’s filming commencement. Missal will reprise her role as Bree, the girlfriend of Stephen’s roommate Evan (Brandon Cook), while Mena reprises her role as Pippa, Bree’s college roommate.

It’s expected that their partners, Evan and Wrigley (Spencer House), will also return, especially since Bree and Evan marry in the season finale. Wrigley’s brother Drew (Benjamin Wadsworth) may also return, while Natalee Linez is expected to return in a larger capacity as Lydia Montgomery, given her surprise relationship with Stephen. Lucy’s professor at Baird College, Marianne (Gabriella Pession), is also confirmed to return, as a new casting announcement pertains to her story. It has been announced that Lucifer star Tom Ellis joined the cast of season 2 as Marianne’s husband, Oliver, who is also a fellow professor at Baird.

Plot details for Tell Me Lies season 2 are still under wraps, but it is expected to start where season 1 left off. The season ended with a few bombshells, such as Stephen suddenly having a new fiancé, Lydia, who happens to be Lucy’s best friend. This is a departure from the book, as the book ends with Lucy finally getting over Stephen. However, with the introduction of his new fiancé, who bears a close connection to Lucy, it seems their ordeal isn’t over yet. There are also lingering questions over whether Bree knows about Evan’s affair with Lucy, whether the truth of Stephen’s involvement in Macy’s (Lily McInerny) death will surface, and what happened to Drew, as a comment at Bree and Evan’s wedding insinuates he may have passed away or is at least deeply estranged to his brother, Wrigley.

With so many lies and messy relationships, as well as eight years of history between Lucy and Stephen, there are many directions Tell Me Lies season 2 could go in.

