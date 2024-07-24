After Two Years, ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 2 Is Almost Here

Reasonable Doubt is coming out with a second season, much to the joy of legal drama fans. Defense lawyer Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) has been busy rebuilding her life, but now one of her best friends has confessed to committing a murder.

If you’ve watched the first season of this legal drama, you’ll know that Jax Stewart’s life is very messy. She was navigating a separation from her husband while getting to the bottom of a murder. If that’s not hard enough, Jax also had to deal with many unruly clients. She had a lot to handle, both personally and professionally. No matter how messy her life is, everyone knows Jax to be the best defense attorney in Los Angeles. But will her legal prowess save her friend in the second season of the series?

The second season of Reasonable Doubt is coming exclusively to Hulu on August 22, 2024.

Worth the Wait?

Fans have waited two years for the drama’s second season. Raamla Mohamed has returned, written, and executive produced the second season. She’s not the only producer to come back to the series. Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, and Larry Wilmore have also returned as co-executive producers of season two.

Aside from Emayatzy Corinealdi, Morris Chestnut is also joining the cast for the coming season. He will be playing defense attorney Corey Cash, who appears to be a major ally to Jax.

Three other actors have also been added to the new season. Essence Atkins will be playing the role of Dr. Brandy Michaels. Melissa Ponzio will star as a new district attorney named Lucy Wargo. Vaughn Hebron will portray NFL player Adrian Hunter. With more at stake for Jax, the second season couldn’t come fast enough.

