Marvel Studios just announced Ant Man and The Wasp’s return to the big screen in the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But we don’t care about Ant Man and the Wasp (at least not in this article)—all we want to know is what triple A actor is truly worthy to play the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (yes, that is what M.O.D.O.K. stands for).

So who will it be? We don’t know, but we have educated guesses! The obvious contender of course is Patton Oswald, who voiced M.O.D.O.K. in the animated series. However, this may make things complicated for the continuity of Marvel Universe. Why? Because in a mid-credits scene in Eternals, Oswald voices Pip the Troll, the personal assistant to Harry Styles’ Starfox. While Oswald could potentially play both, it may be a bit confusing to viewers, so the higher-ups at Marvel might give Oswald a pass.

The other candidate for the big-headed villain himself could be Cory Stoll’s Darren Cross, the antagonist of the first Ant Man installment. While it seems like seems like a long shot, one can never be too certain. Who knows? It could even be Daniel Day Lewis, who would no doubt surgically enlarge his own head to really get into character. Now that’s a M.O.D.O.K. I would pay big bucks to see.

Who plays M.O.D.O.K in Ant-Man 3?

Just as we guessed, the role of M.O.D.O.K has been awarded to actor Corey Stoll, who is now a recurring cast member in the Ant-Man film series. It will be interesting to see more of Cross’s return and how his new identity impacts the future for Ant-Man and the Wasp. This isn’t the first time that M.O.D.O.K has made the leap from the comics into other Marvel mediums, but character was voiced by Oswald in the animated television show is not officially MCU canon. Are you looking forward to seeing Stoll return and see more of M.O.D.O.K in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Let us know in the comments!

