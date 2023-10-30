‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Is on a Delayed Flight to Italy

Viewers eager for more of Emily in Paris‘ charm can rest assured that season 4 is officially on its way. In fact, season 4 has been on Netflix’s roster for quite some time after the streamer simultaneously renewed the show for its third and fourth seasons in January 2022. Meanwhile, since season 3 arrived last year and ended on a significant cliffhanger, viewers are likely more than ready for season 4.

Emily in Paris first arrived in 2020 and quickly garnered attention for offering such cozy and charming entertainment. The lighthearted rom-com follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a young marketing professional who abruptly leaves her life in Chicago behind to move to Paris for a temporary job assignment. Viewers get to follow along as she experiences a bit of cultural shock, but slowly starts building a life in Paris and forming new friendships and relationships. While the depiction of Paris and its inhabitants is a bit cliché, Emily in Paris isn’t the kind of show meant to be taken too seriously. It’s intended to satisfy viewers’ fantasies of finding romance in the City of Love and can still be appreciated for its entertainment value.

For viewers who are anxious for another trip to Paris through the eyes of Emily, here’s what we know about Emily in Paris season 4 so far.

Emily in Paris season 4 is facing delays

(Netflix)

Unfortunately, Emily in Paris season 4 is a bit further away than fans may have hoped. Since its premiere, a new season has been released every year, usually in December. However, 2023 will be the first year with no new Emily in Paris season. The series was supposed to begin filming earlier this year, but it was one of the productions impacted by the WGA strike due to studios refusing to compensate their workers adequately. Although the WGA strike was resolved last month, filming still can’t begin until SAG-AFTRA secures a fair deal and ends its strike.

So, not only is season 4 not coming this year, but it hasn’t even begun filming yet. With reports that the SAG-AFTRA strike may be close to ending, though, filming could potentially begin in early 2024. The studio will want to start filming sooner rather than later to avoid production clashing with the 2024 Paris Olympics. If filming does get off to an early start, season 4 could arrive in the fall or winter of 2024.

Emily in Paris may be turning into Emily in Italy for season 4

(Netflix)

Before production on Emily in Paris season 4 shut down, Collins and Netflix had begun teasing what the season’s story would be. As mentioned above, season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger, during which Emily went through a breakup with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and simultaneously learned that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), the man she struggled to bury her feelings for, also broke up with his girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat). However, Gabriel also shocks Emily by revealing Camille is pregnant. Collins teases that the series will pick up right where it left off and answer viewers’ most pressing questions about what will happen between Emily and Gabriel and if Alfie will get over his heartbreak.

The most exciting tease is when Collins mentions that Emily might go on a “Roman holiday,” though her heart will always be in Paris. Meanwhile, Tudum confirmed that Emily in Paris season 4 will take viewers to Italy. It’s unclear how much of the series will be filmed in Italy, but it will mark the first time the show has traveled outside France.

Collins’ announcement also confirms that much of the main cast will return. Of course, she will be returning to play the titular role of Emily. Bravo will also need to return, as it seems season 4 will focus on whether he and Emily can make a relationship work. Although Laviscount’s Alfie is no longer Emily’s love interest, his story may continue in the new season. Razat will also be back as Camille, as the season will explore her pregnancy and the end of her engagement to Gabriel. Melia Kreiling has also been teased to return as Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist with whom Camille had an affair.

Collins also teases Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s return as Sylvie, Emily’s boss, and hints that season 4 will further explore her love life. Since William Abadie has portrayed Sylvie’s long-time secret lover, Antoine Lambert, he may return for season 4, too. Ashley Park is additionally expected to return as Mindy Chen, Emily’s best friend, who is hoping to make it to Eurovision with her band. Series regulars Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery are likely to return as Julien and Luc, respectively.

With most of the cast returning and teases of travel, heartbreak, and romance, Emily in Paris season 4 will keep up its travelogue and rom-com charm. However, studios must continue negotiating to end the SAG-AFTRA strike before season 4 can take off.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

