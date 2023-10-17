Who Is Ginny in ‘One Piece’? Explained

Chapter 1095 of One Piece is out, and, like always, it’s pretty good. I’m a long-time reader of One Piece and am always excited for the latest chapter drops. However, fans of the manga, such as myself, have been wondering who the newest character, Ginny, is.

Ginny was recently introduced in chapter 1095, but there’s not much information about her yet. In this chapter, St. Saturn, whom we discussed before, continues his fight against Luffy and the gang. We also catch wind of Kuma’s past and association with the World Nobles. Kuma was a slave to these World Nobles. Near the end of the chapter, Emporio Ivankov shows up in Kuma’s flashback, along with his sister, Ginny.

What’s interesting to note here is that Ginny is also a slave. She was forced to compete in the Native Hunting Competition, which took place 38 years before the current story. This competition occurs every three years and only on islands that aren’t associated with the World Government. Any island picked for this competition would then be annexed and colonized by the World Government. That’s not all either: people indigenous to the islands are then forced into slavery and hunted down in the event.

This is imperialism at its most brutally horrifying in One Piece. Despite being a victim of ethnic cleansing, Ginny seems generally upbeat about many things. She also has a close relationship with Emporio Ivankov, whom she affectionately calls “big bro.” She and Emporio helped each other during the competition, both eventually getting out alive. While competing, they also met up with Kuma in the middle of hatching an escape plan.

The One Piece manga seems on course to dive further into colonialism as a reoccurring theme. We might see more of Ginny’s harrowing past in future chapters. Expect to see more social commentary on slavery as well. This story is going very exciting places, and I cannot wait to see it unfold.

(featured image: Eiichiro Oda / Shounen Jump)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]