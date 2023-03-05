Who Is Daisy Jones and the Six? Answered

Daisy Jones & the Six premiered on Amazon Prime on March 3, 2023, much to the delight of fans of the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Reid’s book hit shelves in 2019 and quickly became one of her most popular works to date. The book takes on the form of a fictional documentary and tracks the rise and subsequent fall of a 1970s rock band. Daisy Jones and the Six received high praise from readers and critics for its creativity, unique formatting, chaotic characters, and salacious content.

As a result, Amazon’s Daisy Jones & the Six TV show adaption has sparked quite a bit of interest from fans. Adding to the hype is the fact that Amazon’s show nabbed an A-list cast for the miniseries. Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience star and the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, was tapped for the lead role of Daisy Jones. Starring alongside her is Sam Claflin, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and Timothy Olyphant.

While Daisy Jones & the Six has captivated the internet in recent days, those unfamiliar with the book may be wondering who, or what, Daisy Jones and the Six is.

Daisy Jones and the Six, explained

Daisy Jones and the Six is the fictional rock band at the center of Reid’s book and Amazon’s limited series. Initially, the Six were a band called the Dunne Brothers, formed by Billy Dunne (Claflin), his brother, and their friends. In the book, the band consisted of frontman Billy, guitarist Graham Dunne, keyboardist Karen Sirko, drummer Warren Rojas, rhythm guitarist Eddie Roundtree, and bassist Pete Loving. However, the show decided to cut Pete Loving and replace him with a new character, Chuck Loving (Jack Romano), who is a cross between the novel’s Pete Loving and Chuck Williams. The show also opted to have Loving leave the band early on, resulting in them technically only having five members, but still opting to change their name to the Six.

Jones, who had a career as a solo artist for a short period, ultimately joined the Six as their lead vocalist, officially making them Daisy Jones and the Six. Even though Daisy Jones and the Six is a fictional band, they actually now have a real-life album titled Aurora. All of the lyrics in Reid’s book now accompany an actual version of the Six’s album Aurora, written in real-life by musician / producer Blake Mills. Now, Daisy Jones and the Six is the first fictional band to reach No. 1 on the iTunes charts.

While the band is fictional, the amount of detail may make some question if they were at least inspired by real people. Reid has opened up about finding a bit of inspiration from Fleetwood Mac, a band who, similar to Daisy Jones and the Six, broke up due to the personal relationships between band members. However, Daisy Jones and the Six isn’t based on Fleetwood Mac, it just kind of has the same break-up “vibe” that the band had. Ultimately, Daisy Jones and the Six is just a wildly vibrant and chaotic fictional band with a bit of a Fleetwood Mac flair.

