Everything We Know About ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

The highly anticipated adaptation of Daisy Jones & the Six is finally coming to our TV screens. If you’ve read Daisy Jones & the Six, you instantly knew that it was meant to be a film or a show. Well, the folks at Amazon felt the same and they have officially dropped the first teaser for the Prime series.

The show tells the story of ’70s era rock band The Six and frontwoman Daisy Jones, similar to the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reed. Plus, the band was inspired by Fleetwood Mac, so get your Stevie Nicks energy ready.

“Their music made them famous. Their breakup made them legends.”

What is Daisy Jones & the Six even about?

Essentially, the book follows the formation of the band and is told in a documentary style. Daisy is a solo act on the rise, and the Six is an existing rock band. Daisy kind of falls in their lap, adding a dynamic that puts the band on the map. However, ever so slowly, Daisy becomes the downfall of the band itself. The Prime adaptation appears to be largely faithful to the source material’s story and style.

Who’s starring in Daisy Jones & the Six?

Here is the best part, are you ready? Riley Keough is playing one Miss Daisy Jones. In addition to being a great actor, she’s also Elvis Presley’s granddaughter. Can you believe it? Billy Dunne is played by Sam Claflin, a perfect complement to Keough. The cast also includes actor and musician Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, and Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson.

The series was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, a screenwriting duo whose credits include The Spectacular Now and the recent Hulu film Rosaline, a comedic retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet from the perspective of Romeo’s ex.

While the rumors (ha, get it) have been flying around that Daisy Jones & the Six is actually a biopic about Fleetwood Mac, the Six is only loosely based on the iconic band. Likewise, the show will have a bunch of original music, so get ready to rock out.

Daisy Jones & the Six hits Amazon Prime on March 3, with new episodes premiering every Friday.

(featured image: Prime Video)

