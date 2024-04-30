Revisiting ‘The Legend Of Korra’s Perfect Slow-Burn Romance

The Legend of Korra is rife with questions of romance. Who did Toph get busy with to create Lin? What happened to Sokka and Suki? What did Korra ever see in Mako? Some questions have no answer. As mysterious as the Spirit World. But this question? Oh, this one does …

Who did Korra end up with?

Asami. Who else could it be? The A-1 since Day One. Strong. Independent. Mature. Competent. Drama-free. Intelligent. Brave. Beautiful. Drives a sweet-ass car. Also totally loaded, which is not a romantic requirement but always a plus. There is no one who could possibly be more deserving of an avatar’s affection.

But how did it happen?

Lemme tell ya … it was a slow burn. The pair got off to a rocky start in the beginning. They both ended up dating the same dude (Mako). It didn’t end well for either of them. Naturally, there was a little bit of friction, and not the sexy kind. It’s not an easy thing to hang out with the current partner of the dude you used to date if there are still feelings unresolved. Korra and Asami were eventually able to have a little heart-to-heart and become fast friends. And then season 4 happened …

Kuvira tried to take over the world. Republic City almost got destroyed. Asami lost her dad. It was a big mess. But Team Avatar persevered. At the end of the series, the gang settles down for a party on Airbender Island. Korra and Asami decide to take a break from the evening gown action and go off on a little adventure on their own. A little vacation into the Spirit World, why not? The pair bid the party an Irish goodbye and walk to the portal’s edge. They look lovingly into each other’s eyes and the series ends. Harold, they’re bisexuals.

But do they kiss though?

Sadly, we don’t get to see an onscreen kiss between Korra and Asami. The year was 2014, and while LGBTQ+ acceptance in mainstream media had vastly improved since even a few years prior, many studios still weren’t down to portray same-sex kissing on TV shows aimed at younger audiences. Boo hiss. However, Korra and Asami’s romance paved the way for later sapphic onscreen kisses in YA shows, like the ones shared between Marceline and Princess Bubblegum in Adventure Time and Adora and Catra in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Korra and Asami walked so future lesbians could fly. If you want to see the Avatar and the Future Industries CEO kiss, you’re just gonna have to read the comics.

