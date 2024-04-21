Suki from Avatar The Last Airbender
We Were Starved of Suki Content in ‘The Legend of Korra’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 20, 2024 09:19 pm

The Legend of Korra ushered in a new era of Avatar: The Last Airbender, yet so many characters we’d grown to love during the original series were long gone. Despite their absence, we’re still dying to know what happened to Suki.

If you’ve forgotten about Suki, why? How? Okay fine, we know how since we couldn’t see her during The Legend of Korra. Nevertheless, the Kyoshi Warriors became an important part of history and were mentioned in the latest series. As non-benders, the Kyoshi Warriors practiced chi-blocking, which became an important part of self-defense for non-benders everywhere.

After her stint at Zuko’s bodyguard, Suki would go on to teach civilians about chi-blocking. If Suki was still alive during the timeline of The Legend of Korra, then it’s more than likely that she would have ended up on Kyoshi Island. 

Do Suki and Sokka End Up Together?

Most diehard fans believe that Suki and Sokka’s relationship did not progress after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Sokka didn’t have any family of his own, and there were no mentions of Suki remaining a part of his life. If there were any mentions of Suki, it would be in remembrance of their achievements together during the war.

Maybe this is a lucky turn of events for Suki. At least she didn’t turn into a celestial body like one of Sokka’s exes. While Suki’s ending is unknown, the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender movie might give us a better hint of her whereabouts.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.