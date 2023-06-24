Who Dies in ‘Secret Invasion’? Answered

Secret Invasion arrived on Disney+ on June 21, and it’s already shaping up to be a bit grittier than previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV series. The series sees a weathered Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a small group of allies banding together to try to get a Skrull invasion under control. In the first episode “Resurrection”, viewers learn that a band of extremist Skrulls have nefarious plans to reignite the dormant Cold War conflict between Russia and the United States. Similar to the Flag-Smashers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, they’re willing to resort to violence and terrorism when it comes to getting what they believe they are owed, which is the home planet they were once promised by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

The Avengers won’t be showing up in this series to take over the situation. It’s up to a few human heroes to use whatever means necessary to combat this threat. This means we’ll get a more human perspective on the extraterrestrial issues plaguing the Marvel universe. However, it also means that we can expect some casualties because these humans aren’t invincible, and neither are the Skrulls. With the Skrulls seeming to want nothing short of war with their rebellion and infiltration of Earth, the body count of Secret Invasion is expected to get pretty high. Here’s everyone who has died in Secret Invasion so far.

Spoilers for Secret Invasion ahead!

Episode 1

Maria Hill

The biggest death in Secret Invasion episode 1 is that of Cobie Smulder’s Maria Hill. Her death was quite shocking, considering her MCU career spanned 11 years, four TV shows, and six films. Hill rose through the ranks of S.H.I.E.L.D. to become the organization’s Deputy Director. She was handpicked by Fury for her skills and leadership and grew to become one of his greatest allies. In Secret Invasion, Talos reaches out to Hill to inform her of the Skrull invasion while Fury is off Earth. When Fury returns, their reunion is sadly short-lived. Amid Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his rebel group’s attack on Vossoyedineniye Square, Gravik shapeshifts into Fury and shoots and kills Hill. While death is always questionable in the MCU, Hill’s demise did seem very real and final.

Agent Prescod

Secret Invasion opens up with Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) being approached by Agent Prescod (Richard Dormer). Prescod is a CIA agent who is among the first to uncover the Skrull invasion. While relating his findings to Ross, he realizes that Ross is a Skrull in disguise. This leads to a fight between the two, which ends in Prescod being killed by the Ross-impersonator Skrull.

Vasily Poprishchin

One of Gravik’s rebel Skrulls assumed the identity of an art gallery owner and former Chechen rebel named Vasily Poprishchin (Uriel Emil). Fury and Talos go to visit Poprishchin, hoping to get information out of him to stop the bomb attack. However, when he realizes Talos is a fellow Skrull, the two get into a fight. Despite Talos’ protests, Fury intervenes, shooting and killing the Poprishchin Skrull.

