These ‘Secret Invasion’ Details May Have Just Confirmed Another Skrull

Secret Invasion has emphasized that viewers can’t trust anyone, which seems especially relevant now that a member of the Avengers might just be a Skrull. Don Cheadle’s James “Rhodey” Rhodes (a.k.a. War Machine) is the only Avengers hero present in the new Marvel series, but he doesn’t seem quite like himself. Rhodey has always been involved in the U.S. government due to his past as a high-ranking Air Force pilot. However, it seems he has climbed the government ranks quite significantly since we last saw him. Secret Invasion season 1 episode 2, “Promises,” sees Rhodey acting on behalf of the President of the United States while attending an international committee addressing the attack on Russia and later meeting with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

At first glance, he seems like the Rhodey we’re familiar with. He holds himself with authority and dignity, and dismisses the international committee’s speculations and attempts to raise hysteria. Rhodey has always been very professional and a no-nonsense individual who holds tightly to his strong moral compass. So even when he reacts with cold disappointment to Fury and fires him, it’s not too surprising. His duty is to the United States, and Fury had just failed to prevent a tragedy that could spark an international war, so his harshness is warranted, especially with Fury’s less-than-respectful reaction.

However, a few minor details in “Promises” began stirring suspicion about whether Rhodey is really Rhodey. Further details in Secret Invasion episode 3, “Betrayed,” seemingly confirm that Rhodey has a secret.

Is Rhodey a Skrull?

Fans have begun speculating that Rhodey has been replaced by a Skrull in Secret Invasion. In “Promises,” the greatest piece of evidence comes during his confrontation with Fury. While Rhodey’s firing of Fury could be seen as suspicious, what viewers latched onto was the fact that he refers to Fury as “Nick.” It’s subtle enough that some viewers might miss it, but Rhodey says quite clearly, “That’s what this moment right here, right now is about, Nick.” This moment feels very significant because, in Captain Marvel, Fury emphasizes that everyone calls him Fury. This name is used so frequently that he is even able to determine that someone is a Skrull just by them calling him Nick. Meanwhile, in “Betrayed,” Fury reiterates this point by identifying another Skrull when they call him Nick.

“Betrayed” has several moments that seem to confirm Rhodey is a Skrull. At one point in the episode, Fury meets with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and says, “[I] got a lead on a rebel Skrull that’s high up in the U.S. government, and he’s in London right now.” Considering that the show just established that Rhodey is very high up in the government and that Fury’s meeting with Rhodey took place in London, Rhodey matches the description of the rebel Skrull to a T.

Lastly, the episode ends by showing us that Fury’s wife, Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard), is in communication with the rebel Skrulls. She attempts to make a phone call to Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), but someone else answers the phone saying, “Yeah, well, you’re talking to me.” Although the voice isn’t explicitly identified, viewers who are familiar with Cheadle know that it was his unmistakable voice on the phone.

It does seem as if Rhodey is a Skrull, but without official confirmation, it’s hard to be certain. There’s a small chance the phone incident was him uncovering Fury’s secret and managing to intercept his wife, but it would make more sense if he’s a Skrull involved in Gravik’s rebellion. If Rhodey is a Skrull, it will be interesting to see how long he has been one and if the Skrulls have secretly been influencing the United States government in the MCU for an unknown amount of time.

