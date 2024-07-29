‘All American: Homecoming’s Love Triangle Is a Train Wreck Waiting to Happen

After the time jump in season three of All American: Homecoming, many of us were eager to know who Simone chose, Lando or Damon. We thought who she’d end up with would be obvious until the second episode came.

Throughout the first season, we’ve seen the palpable tension between Simone and Lando. They started as classroom rivals who eventually became close friends. It was the classic rivals-to-lovers trope, so nobody expected their relationship to take a drastic turn. Instead of ending up with each other, Simone chose Damon.

In what appears to be retaliation, Lando chose Eva, one of Simone’s sorority sisters. But the story doesn’t end there, and Simone eventually broke up with Damon.

Rebound Era?

Fans are speculating that Lando will be nursing Simone’s broken heart. Not everyone’s enthusiastic about this, even if they want Lando and Simone to be together. That’s because Simone misses Damon and still has feelings for him, making the situation unfair for Lando.

Decide what you want and go after it. A new episode of #AllAmericanHomecoming airs tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/Rz26k2GjKx — All American: Homecoming (@CWAllAmericanHC) July 28, 2024

Maybe what Simone needs isn’t a new guy or an old flame. Being single will do her wonders, and she’ll have to reflect on what she truly feels. Simone isn’t the best at processing her emotions. Getting involved with Lando now, with unresolved baggage between them, is a train wreck waiting to happen.

