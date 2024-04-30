Which ‘One Piece’ Character Are You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Anime and the Zodiac go together like Mountain Dew and milk. You don’t necessarily expect it to work, but if you close your eyes, it kinda tastes like a rootbeer float? It’s like that!

One Piece is a breeding ground for strong personalties. Are you a Cancer not satisfied by these anime characters? A Virgo made unhappy by imperfect anime pickins? Perhaps you’ll find your identity in one of these characters.

Aries – Monkey D. Luffy

(Toei Animation)

You’re the leader of the pack. As a fire sign, you burn for excitement and adventure. Adversity? Sounds like fun. Conflict? Just another chance to prove yourself right. You jump into the fray with your rubbery fists failing, confident in victory. You wanna win big. There’s a chance to be King of Pirates? You’re gonna take it. At best, you’re driven with fiery passion. At worst, you tend to get bored. When you get bored, you get … destructive. But that’s okay. When you have a goal and friends to make along the way, you’re unstoppable.

Taurus – Tony Tony Chopper

(Toei Animation)

You just wanna make sure that everyone is good. Really. There are lots of strong personalities around here, and it’s your job to all make them play nice with one another. Why? Because you love to help out. But it’s deeper than that. Your inner kindness and your bull-like Taurus stubbornness are entwined. You’ll follow your friends to the ends of the Earth, and woe to anyone who would do them harm. Like Chopper, you’ll hulk out for about thirty minutes and stomp on any enemies in your path. Then you’ll be back to patch up your homies so they can fight another day. That’s just what you do.

Virgo – Nico Robin

(Toei Animation)

As a Virgo, you are eternally exhausted by everyone else’s BS. That’s what you’re there for, to keep the group’s collective head on straight. You’re not one to savor a fight. You prefer intellectual pursuits. A night spent pouring over old texts while the rest of the gang spills pints and blood? You can’t say no. That doesn’t mean that you’re afraid to get your hands dirty. When sh*t hits the fan, you’re down to throw them (lots of them, out of lots of different surfaces). In conflict, you are the stoic tactician, calm, logical, and precise. You’re not gonna let your emotions get the better of you. Combine that with a natural curiosity for the unknown and unexplored and you’re a treasured member of a treasure hunting crew.

Jimbei – Pisces

(Toei Animation)

Virgo may not understand your emotional depth. Aries might not understand your ability to show restraint. Gemini is powerless to fathom your inner wisdom. You’re a Pisces. You walk to the beat of your own drum. Like Jimbie, you’re tough and you don’t need to show it. You can navigate the world with the gentleness of a fish swimming easily through the water. On the surface, you appear tranquil, but those still waters run deep. You’re a mystery. An enigma. You totally know karate but you don’t feel the need to go around telling people. You let them figure it out for themselves when they piss you off … and then you figure your open palm to their face.

Aquarius – Usopp

(Toei Animation)

You’re a smart cookie. But not booksmart like a Virgo. You’re an airy font of creativity. Like Usopp, you’ve always got an idea. Always a scheme. Always one step ahead. They’ll never see you coming. Air signs are naturally called up to the Heady Land of Plots and Plans. Usopp has got plans. He’s practically the Batman of the Straw Hat crew. Gadgets on gadgets that he uses in a dizzying display of forethought that would make a Jojo character look twice. But does this make you withdrawn and internal? Nope. Like Usopp, you love other people, other places, and a good time had. Your tendency to make like a breeze and sail away from a head-on fight? Some call it cowardice, you—accurately—call it a tactical retreat.

Scorpio – Zoro

(Toei Animation)

Like most Scorpios, you’re always covered in blood. Yours or someone else’s? You forgot. You just love picking a fight, don’t you? That’s okay. You can tangle with the best of them. For you, the world is a dog-eat-dog place. And you wanna be the top dog, right? You’re aggressive. A go-getter. You live for a challenge. Like a scorpion, you tend to rub people the wrong way. You’ve got sharp edges. Three swords worth of sharp edges. But that’s okay, too. The people who understand you love you for your fierce loyalty, spirit, and ability to tell it like it is. Besides, you don’t like that many people either, so if the losers of the world want to leave you alone, you’re gonna prefer it that way.

Capricorn – Franky

(Toei Animation)

Capricorns are all about their work. It’s the thing that keeps them going, that gives them purpose in this world. Nobody knows that value of a hard day’s work more than Franky. Franky comes from a long line of shipbuilders and the meticulous care that the put into their craft. Capricorns also have the tendency to be caretakers. Like the goats for which they are named, they look after the herd. Franky is the person responsible for keeping the Straw Hats afloat. Literally. Who else but a Capricorn could be trusted with that responsibility?

Leo – Brook

(Toei Animation)

If there’s anything a Leo loves, it’s the spotlight. As the The Straw Hats’ resident musician, Brook can’t resist the attention that the limelight brings. Brook is a star. He effortlessly commands the crowd. Always got a joke. Always got a song. When it comes to fighting, Brook is equally flamboyant. The man makes a habit out of running on water towards his enemies. Who else but a Leo could pull off such a biblical level of showboating? It doesn’t matter that Brook’s punchlines usually aren’t very good. Like real punches, it’s the sheer, unbridled confidence with which they’re delivered that makes them land.

Gemini – Sanji

(Toei Animation)

You ever feel like you’re being pulled in different directions? Like there’s two of you? Like you just can’t make up your ever-lovin’ mind? You might be a Sanji. The Straw Hats’ chef has a lot on his plate. He’s pulled between loyalty to the Straw Hat crew and loyalty to the Vinsmoke family. Blood and water. Which is thicker? Like a Gemini, it’s both at the same time. Sanji’s mercurial moods are what make him passionate at best and reckless at worst. And when he flirts? These two characteristics combine into a deadly combo.

Libra – Nami

(Toei Animation)

Nami is the navigator of the Straw Hats. She’s gotta be balanced. She’s gotta weigh her options. She’s gotta consider different opportunities. Otherwise, she could end up charting a course in the wrong direction. As a Libra, Nami is a master at both balancing and tipping the scales. She always manages to keep the Straw Hats in equilibrium with their environment, cooling the gang off when tempers flare and keeping them oriented with the outside world. Her ability to weigh the options allows her to easily turn the tables on her enemy. She was defrauding pirates out of their ships since the very first season. Libra behavior.

Cancer – Nefertari Vivi

(Toei Animation)

Cancers are homemakers, and despite how much it frustrates her, The Kingdom of Arabasta is Nefertari Vivi’s home. Despite her desire to become a Straw Hat crewmember, it’s Vivi’s deep connection to her home that causes her to return to it. Cancers are caretakers, and as Princess of Arabasta, Nefertari has an entire kingdom to protect. She always puts the needs of others first, wether it be her friends, her family, or her country. Even if that means engaging in a life of crime. Especially a life of crime. Despite their tender exteriors, Cancers will surprise you. They’ll knock a few heads if it means putting bread on the table for the people they love.

Sagittarius – The Going Merry

(Toei Animation)

Sagittarius! The adventurer! The wanderer! The wild optimist! You sail through life with a big ol’ grin on your face, and you are always down to clown. We’re going to find the One Piece? Risking life and limb in the face of fearsome pirates, tyrannical governments, and giant sea monsters? Sure, whatever man. You’re down. Sagittarius are interested in everything. The gang wants to dedicate an entire arc to some filler biz on a random island? Rad. Like a Sag, the Going Merry is so effortlessly charming that perfect strangers are willing to go along for the ride at a word’s notice. You don’t even need words; the Going Merry is a BOAT. It can’t even TALK. And yet it never stops speaking for itself.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

