Meet Your ‘My Hero Academia’ Zodiac Sign Match

My Hero Academia Season 7 is HERE. Some people will be excited about the new plot lines or whatever, but I’ve got skin in this game for the stars only. I’m guessing what the MHA characters’ zodiac signs are, and I wanna see how they behave to confirm my suspicions.

Izuku Midoriya – Pisces

(Bones)

The very best of anime protagonists and Pisces alike, Midoriya has that empathy gene. The boy has some deep feelings, and is able to step into the shoes of even the most villainous of villains of My Hero Academia. Like many a Pisces, there’s more to Midoriya than meets the eye. While appearing on the surface as a calm, kind, and sometimes goofy person, he is able to tap into a deep inner strength that allows him to fight the very toughest of foes. He’s like a lake: all fun, tranquility, and sunshine until you start acting reckless. Then, he will totally drown you.

Mina Ashido – Gemini

(Bones)

Gemini get a bad rap. Mina Ashido is a Gemini who can break free of that reputation. Like the best of Geminis, she’s a total social butterfly. Everyone’s best friend. She’s clever, kind and totally gregarious. She’s curious about others … maybe a little too curious. Mina is also a gossip lover and is always trying to get the dirt on her classmates. Classic Gemini behavior. Just gotta know everyone’s secrets, huh?

Ochaco Uraraka – Cancer

(Bones)

Uraraka is the beating heart of My Hero Academia‘s Class 1-A. Always down to help a friend. Always there to lend support both on the field of battle and off. Like many a Cancer, it also takes her a little bit of time to come out of her shell and build up her self confidence. But the Cancer-est thing of all about her? Her family ties. Family is one of the most important aspects of any Cancer’s life, and Uraraka got into the super hero game for her family’s sake. A truer Crab there never was.

Momo Yaoyorozu – Virgo

(Bones)

Virgos are known for their intelligence, creativity, and cool-headedness. Momo Yaoyorozu fits the bill. She is without a doubt the smartest member of the class 1-A, and uses her tactical acumen in place of brute force to come out on top in battle. Virgos’ big picture thinking makes them impeccable leaders with a penchant for diplomacy. Momo should have been class president. She was so close, but she lost out to Tenya Iida—damn Capricorns.

All Might – Leo

(Bones)

Leos have a flair for the dramatic. Any man who names one of his attacks “The United States of Smash” understands how to put on a show. All Might is a shining beacon of hope for the world, and is one of the most public facing heroes in the entire My Hero Academia series. Confident, compassionate, and destined for the limelight, All Might is everything a Leo could ever hope to be.

Fumikage Tokoyami – Scorpio

(Bones)

Scorpios have a reputation for being the edgelord sign, and Fumikage is no exception. Fumikage is a seeker of the tenebrous, a person for whom shadows are power. His Quirk quite literally capitalizes on the power of his shadow self and his inner darkness. I mean, just look at him! He’s a freaky bird man, totally mysterious Scorpio material.

Tenya Iida – Capricorn

(Bones)

Tenya Iida is the golden boy. Ambitious and hard working, he’s the Capricorn poster child. He’s a born leader, and was a shoo-in for Class President. Like many a Capricorn, he’s also a bit of a stickler for rule following and doing things the “right” way. His traditionalist mindset can make him come off as a bit of a Boy Scout, but we can give him a pass for all the work he puts in for his class.

Bakugo Katsuki – Aries

(Bones)

Bakugo is a textbook fire sign. Passionate. Explosive. Hot-headed. An Aries to a tee. His burning ambition has allowed him to become one of the most powerful members of his class, but his “go your own way” attitude often puts him at odds with his peers. In classic Aries fashion, he doesn’t give a hoot what other people think and will blaze his own trail even if it scorches the earth of those around him.

Eijiro Kirishima – Taurus

(Bones)

A Taurus is a rock. When things get heated, they hold the squad down. Eijiro Kirishima is ready to throw his fists at anyone who dares strike out against his classmates. Taurus is a sign that is loyal, hard working, and stubborn as all hell. Once they set their mind to something, it’s gonna get done. Their strength makes them totally unassailable in the eyes of their peers. Even Bakugo can’t help but respect Eijiro; he’s just that tough.

Denki Kaminari – Libra

(Bones)

Libras are one of the most romantic of the Zodiac signs. Denki Kaminari? Romance is the only thing this boy knows. He’s easily the flirtiest member of Class 1-A, though his degree of success is touch and go with an emphasis on the “go.” Libras are also known for the ability to maintain balance in their lives, and Denki’s combat abilities also require him to find it in order to be effective in battle. If he overuses his electrical quirk, he ends up short circuiting his brain, making him totally useless. Like a Libra, he can’t afford to tip the scales.

Tsuyu Asui – Aquarius

(Bones)

Aquarians tend to march by the beat of their own drum. In a world full of Quirks, Tsuyu might be the quirkiest of all. Her amphibian abilities require a creative approach in order to be effective in battle, and creativity is something that Aquarius does best. Unlike the logic-based Virgo, this air sign uses out-of-the-box thinking in order to tackle problems. Frog powers? It doesn’t get more outside the box than that.

Sero Hanta – Sagittarius

(Bones)

Sagittarius. The optimist. The sign down for a good time. The adventurer. The go-getter. The dude who slings tape out of his body. Sero is a total social butterfly who wings and swings his way into his classmates’ hearts. Like the best of Sagittariuses (Sagittarii?), he’s got a bold demeanor and brash confidence. He’s unafraid to speak his mind, even if that just means talking himself up to his classmates. Typical Sag behavior.

