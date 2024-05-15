Stunning Architecture, Literal Castles? Where on Earth Was ‘Maxton Hall’ Filmed?

Prime Video’s latest hit series, Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, is set at a school attended by the offspring of the world’s wealthiest families, which means some of the locations are sumptuous, to say the least, but where are they in reality?

Maxton Hall is yet another young adult drama that lets me know that, despite nearing my 30s, I will never be as wealthy as the nepobabies portrayed in these types of dramas. They flaunt their wealth and power, none of which they have done anything actually to earn, and yet, we still love to watch them and dream about their lives. Just look at how popular shows like Bridgerton are, which is essentially about the wealthy elite of Britain marrying to ensure their families stay wealthy and undiluted.

Maxton Hall, however, introduces our protagonist as a mere commoner attending the school on a scholarship, who, after witnessing something she shouldn’t, finds her life colliding with the school’s king of the nepobabies, James Beaufort.

Where is Maxton Hall set?

Before you wistfully start looking to apply for your own scholarship to Maxton Hall, I will first have to let you down. The school is a fictional creation from the mind of writer Mona Kasten, author of the Save Me novel from which the series is adapted. Despite the novel and television adaption being in German, the story is set in England, with Maxton Hall being an English private school. Merging these elements, filming took place in both England and Germany, filming on location in Berlin, Oxfordshire, Lower Saxony, and London.

One of the most impressive locations is a literal castle, the Marienburg Castle in Germany, a Gothic revival castle built between 1858 and 1867. Other locations in Germany include the city of Berlin, where eagle-eyed viewers may be able to spot famous landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate or the remains of the Berlin Wall. Over the channel, some of England’s most iconic landmarks are also on display in the series, including London’s Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace. Oxford is also heavily utilized thanks to its stunning architecture, including the buildings of Oxford University, which just so happens to be Ruby’s dream university.

Working on locations in both England and Germany makes total sense for a series that is set in England but is German-produced. The first season has been so well received we have no doubts a second season will be on the horizon, so where will they take us next?

