Will There Be ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2?

The young adult drama Maxton Hall premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 9, drawing viewers from across the world, with the chemistry between the leads and exquisite filming locations playing a decisive role in its success.

Following the conclusion of the six-episode season, fans will be curious to know the status of a potential season 2. As things stand, the series hasn’t been renewed for a second season, and it looks like fans will have to wait a while before expecting an official announcement. If the show is cleared for season 2, it won’t likely be released before 2025.

The ending of season one has left scope for a potential season two, as the lead characters’ storylines ended on a contrasting note. While Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten) is elated after nailing her Oxford interview and spends time with her family, telling them tales of her trip, James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) faces a rude awakening as his father discloses that he has lost his mother due to a stroke. James attacks his father in a fit of rage after hearing the news, and this incident could prove to be a pivotal point in his character arc ahead of a potential season 2.

The lead pair will be expected to reprise their roles, and the majority of main characters that appeared in season 1 are likely to be a part of season 2. The only exception is Cordelia (Clelia Sarto), James and Lydia’s (Sonja Weiber) mother, who passes away in season 1. Mortimer (Fedja Van Huet), Alistair (Justus Reisner), Lin (Andrea Guo), Cyril (Ben Felipe), Ember (Runa Greiner), Helen (Julia Maria Kohler), and Angus (Martin Neuhaus) are likely to return, and the addition of a few fresh faces should be expected too.

Maxton Hall is an adaptation of the Mona Kasten book Save Me, which is part of a trilogy that also includes Save You and Save Us. The first season of Maxton Hall is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

