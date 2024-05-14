What Language Is Spoken in ‘Maxton Hall’?

Based on the Maxton Hall novels by Mona Kasten, particularly the first novel, Save Me, Amazon’s latest teen drama series transports us to the land of the über-rich. Whilst the story is set in England, the original language is not English, so let’s take a look at what language the actors are speaking beneath the dub.

Recommended Videos

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is Amazon Prime Video’s latest series and follows Ruby Bell, a scholarship student at a school for the wealthiest one-percenters in the world. When she sees something she shouldn’t have, things get complicated, and her world collides with that of arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort. The two are drawn to one another, and despite coming from completely different backgrounds, are unable to stay away from one another. The young adult series features drama, rich toffs, romance, and intrigue, all the staples of a classic high school drama.

The book on which the series is based is written in German and, despite being shot in part in the U.K. (Oxford and London), the series is also originally in German. The show is produced by the German production company UFA Fiction and is directed by Martin Schreier and Tarek Roehlinger. It also stars a German-speaking cast with Harriet Herbig-Matten taking on the role of Ruby and Damian Hardung as James. The cast also includes Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Clelia Sarto, Andrea Guo, and Eidin Jalali.

(Prime Video)

Can Maxton Hall still be enjoyed in English?

English speakers can still enjoy the show though, as they can watch with subtitles or they can opt to watch the dubbed version, allowing the story to reach a wider audience. This could potentially push publishers to get the book translated as well. In April, Kasten posted the series poster on her Instagram, which immediately saw fans commenting asking if there was an English translation they could read. Responding to one user, who asked, “How do I read the book in English,” Kasten responded, “Unfortunately there’s no English translation yet. But maybe a publisher will pick it up in the future!”

Given Maxton Hall’s enormous success so far—it is currently the most-watched show on Prime Video, just edging out Fallout from its long-held position at the top—it is possible, even plausible, that the book will be translated into English in the future. We also hope that the success will translate into a second season, which, at the moment, seems highly likely!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more