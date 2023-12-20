Disney Is Giving Us More Than One Way To Watch ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

The new series Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrives on streaming this week. If you’re just as eager as we are to get into the new series, here’s where and how to watch it.

Fans of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians books by Rick Riordan will be happy to know that the long wait for the television series is finally over. Two of the (at the time) five novels were adapted into two films, but those didn’t land with fans—for good reason. When the movies underperformed at the box office, the rest of the planned sequels were canned. Hopefully, the new show can flesh out the series a bit more and connect with fans.

The story follows 12-year-old Percy Jackson as he goes from thinking he’s a normal kid to finding out he’s a demigod—half-human and half-god. Raised by his mortal mom, Percy didn’t think stories about the gods of ancient Greece were real. Now he knows he is the son of Poseidon, and his life goes from average to full of magic. Especially when he gets to go to Camp Half-Blood and train with the other demigods.

Where can I watch Percy Jackson?

In an unprecedented move, Disney will stream the show on two different streaming platforms. Percy Jackson streams on Disney+ and Hulu at the same time. Although both platforms are owned by Disney, normally new content from Disney is only available on Disney+.

The first two episodes premiere on December 20 on Disney+ and Hulu. After that, one new episode arrives every Wednesday. This first season consists of eight episodes that are between 30 and 50 minutes long each. Season 1 seems like it will cover the events from the first book, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. Depending on how fans react, the series has room to expand and cover the rest of the books—and we hope it does.

(featured image: Disney+)

