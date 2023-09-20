Meet the Full Cast of Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Series

Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV show is fast approaching its debut on December 20, 2023. The series is a live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan’s widely popular book series of the same name, and many are hopeful it will be the first faithful adaptation, as the previous movie adaptations were not very successful due to significant departures from the source material. Fortunately, Riordan has been very involved in the Disney+ series, boding well for bringing the world of Percy Jackson to life in a more compelling way.

The first season is set to cover the first book in the series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lighting Thief, across eight episodes, meaning we’ll be getting quite a deep dive into Riordan’s work. Additionally, Percy Jackson and the Olympians has quite the cast stacked up. A major criticism of the previous film adaptations was that the actors were not the right age to play Riordan’s young characters. Fortunately, the show’s cast appears to be the correct age and boasts a wide array of experience and talent. Here’s every major cast member and character on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

(Monica Schipper / Getty)

Walker Scobell will lead Percy Jackson and the Olympians as its titular star. In the series, Jackson is a 12-year-old student whose life changes completely when he learns that he is the son of Poseidon. Scobell shot to fame after starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in Netflix’s The Adam Project in 2022. He impressed audiences with his comedic skill and ability to hold his own alongside an all-star cast, and it seems likely he’ll impress in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as Riordan has already offered high praise for his performance.

Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

(Michael Loccisano / Getty)

Leah Jeffries will star opposite Scobell as Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena, as well as Jackson’s love interest. Jeffries is best known for starring alongside Idris Elba in the 2022 survival thriller film Beast. Unfortunately, her casting in Percy Jackson and the Olympians was met with disgusting racist backlash. However, Jeffries pulled off quite an incredible feat by nabbing the role of Chase during what was surely a competitive casting process. Riordan has also stood by her side, condemning the racism and remaining firm that she is the perfect choice for the character.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover

(Phillip Faraone / Getty)

Aryan Simhadri has been cast as Grover Underwood in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In the books, Grover is a satyr and the loyal and devoted friend of Jackson. Prior to landing the role of Grover, Simhadri gained prominence for his work on various Disney projects. He was one of the lead stars in Disney+’s Cheaper by the Dozen series and starred in the Disney films Spin and Trevor: The Musical. Riordan has praised Simhadri’s comedic talent and mentioned that he and Scobell share a great dynamic, which is already evident in the show’s teasers.

Glynn Turman as Chiron

(Netflix)

Glynn Turman has been cast in the role of Chiron, the centaur who oversees Camp Half-Blood and serves as a mentor to Jackson and the other demigods. Turman is a veteran actor with an extensive resume, including roles in Bumblebee, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, House of Lies, and Fargo. He has proven himself to be a very versatile actor and certainly looks the part of Chiron with his wise and commanding presence.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

(NBC)

Jason Mantzoukas will appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Dionysus, the god of wine. In the books, Dionysus is forced to help Chiron run Camp Half-Blood as a punishment from Zeus. As a result, he was often the comedic relief of the series as the reluctant, grumpy, and sarcastic camp director. Given that Mantzoukas is known for his comedic and eccentric roles in projects like Dirty Grandpa, The Dictator, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, he’s the perfect choice to bring some chaotic energy to Dionysus.

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan

(Disney+)

Charlie Bushnell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Luke Castellan, the son of Hermes and one of the primary antagonists in the book series. Bushnell is best known for starring in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, where he brings quite a bit of depth to the role of Bobby Cañero-Reed and his coming-out story. It will be interesting to see his take on Castellan, one of the series’ more complex characters.

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson

(AMC)

In the series, Virginia Kull will appear as Jackson’s mother, Sally. Kull is best known for starring in Big Little Lies, NOS4A2, and The Looming Tower. In the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, Sally is one of the most memorable recurring characters, due to her warmth and strength as a single mother to Jackson. We can already see Kull channeling Sally’s strength quite well in the show’s teaser, as she emotionally tackles the challenge of sharing Jackson’s true identity with him and urges him to be brave.

Lance Reddick as Zeus

(Lionsgate)

The late Lance Reddick will appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Zeus, the god of lightning. It is one of the final projects Reddick filmed before sadly passing away on March 17, 2023. Reddick was best known for starring as Charon in the John Wick franchise and for his roles in Lost and Resident Evil. He can be spotted briefly as Zeus in the show’s teaser, rising from his throne in a business suit. It’s expected his role will be quite significant, considering the series revolves around Zeus’ claims that Jackson stole his lightning bolt. Reddick is the perfect choice for Zeus’ formidable and intimidating presence as the leader of the Greek gods.

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

(Peacock)

Timothy Omundson, best known for starring Chief Carlton Lassiter in the Psych series and films, will appear in a guest role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Hephaestus, the Greek god of blacksmiths and fire.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

(BBC One)

Actor, songwriter, and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will boast a minor role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as the mischievous Greek god Hermes. Miranda has been gaining prominence for his filmmaking recently, with his work on Encanto, Tick, Tick… Boom!, and Vivo, but considering his excellent performance in His Dark Materials as Lee Scoresby, it will be exciting to see him return to live-action acting. Plus, Hermes’ quirky and light-hearted persona seems right up Miranda’s alley.

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

(Starz)

Toby Stephens, best known for his roles in Die Another Day and Lost in Space, will portray Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. Poseidon is a significant recurring character in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, given that he is Jackson’s father and one of the Big Three gods.

Adam Copeland as Ares

(Quiver Distribution)

Professional wrestler and actor Adam Copeland will appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians in the role of Ares, the god of war. Getting a WWE wrestler with acting experience to play the angry, proud, and violent Ares seems like a brilliant choice.

Jay Duplass as Hades

(HBO)

Filmmaker and author Jay Duplass has nabbed the role of Hades, the god of the dead, in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. In the books, Hades is quite a significant character due to his status as one of the Big Three gods, and his role is further elevated later in the series with the entrance of Bianca and Nico di Angel.

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

(The CW)

Jessica Parker Kennedy, best known for her role as Nora West-Allen on The Flash, will appear as Medusa in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Medusa is one of the most famous Gorgons in Greek mythology and one of the most notable foes Jackson and his friends run into on their first quest.

Megan Mullally as Alecto

(NBC)

Will & Grace and Parks and Recreation star Megan Mullally portrays Alecto in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, one of the three Furies in Greek mythology.

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

(AMC)

Suzanne Cryer, best known for her role in Lucky Hank, will portray another famous female Greek monster in Percy Jackson and the Olympics. She appears in the guest role of Echidna, the half-woman half-monster known as the mother of all monsters.

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

(OCS)

On the Verge star Timm Sharp will play one of Percy Jackson and the Olympian’s most notorious roles, as Gabe Ugliano, Jackson’s abusive and alcoholic stepfather.

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

(BET+)

Hollywood newcomer Olivea Morton has also nabbed a minor antagonistic role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. She will portray Nancy Bobofit, a mean girl at Yancy Academy who frequently targets and tries to provoke Jackson.

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue

(Nickelodeon)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? star Dior Goodjohn will appear in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Clarisse La Rue, a daughter of Ares and rival of Jackson.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

