Where Can I Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’? Answered

You’re convinced that you have to do a Game of Thrones marathon. The short and snippy comebacks you’ve seen in the series through reels and TikToks finally persuaded you that there’s more to the epic fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin books than its lackluster ending.

The threat of Season 8 can’t deter you anymore, or maybe House of the Dragon and its stellar reviews had your interest piqued. You’re ready to enter 2024, screaming “Dracarys!”, but you don’t know where else to watch the series. Netflix doesn’t carry Game of Thrones, but there are a number of other streaming sites that have all the seasons of the series since it originally aired on HBO.

Amazon Video Prime

If you already have an Amazon Video Prime subscription, then you shouldn’t have to worry about going on a Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon marathon. All you need to do is add $14.99 monthly for a Max subscription to access Game of Thrones on Amazon Prime Video.

For those thinking that adding $14.99 is a little too much just to watch Game of Thrones, the one-time purchase of each episode costs $2.99, and each individual season costs $12.99. A month, or even two, is more than enough to binge the series, and an additional Max subscription for Amazon Video Prime might just be more worth it.

Hulu

Hulu subscribers can gain access to the Game of Thrones series if they add Max for $15.99 to their preexisting plan. If you don’t have Hulu yet, there’s a seven-day free trial where you can also access Max without any additional charges.

Speedrunning Game of Thrones in a week is going to be hectic, if not impossible, but you can squeeze at least two seasons in to see if you’re loving this political battle-royal of a series. With even more dedication, maybe you can watch three seasons at x2 speed.

HBO Max

You can also just purchase HBO Max without opting into Amazon Video Prime or Hulu if all you’re after is Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Starting at $9.99 for the “ad-lite” version, you’ll be able to access all the episodes and seasons of Game of Thrones and other HBO exclusive shows such as The Last of Us and Succession, among many other hit series. Other subscription plans cost $15.99 monthly for ad-free or $19.99 monthly for “ultimate ad-free,” which ups the number of screens available to watch, increases the number of downloads available, and provides 4K Ultra HD support. There are also discounts for these plans if you pay annually, all at once for the year, rather than monthly.

If you want to get a view of dragons burning slave traders and cities without the interruption of ads, you can go ad-free at Amazon Video Prime for $15.99.

