HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe Is Expanding (Again)

That iconic theme song is playing in your head right now, isn’t it? The intro that’s so long you can do multiple small tasks before it’s over. Game of Thrones wasn’t perfect, but it certainly gave us an iconic world and some truly incredible moments and characters. And to the excitement (or anxiety) of many, the GOT universe isn’t finished with us just yet.

George R.R. Martin’s world is rife with brutality, intense speeches, explicit content, adventure, dragons, and so on. GOT is not everyone’s cup of tea, but it will be interesting to see if any of the spinoffs learn from their predecessor’s mistakes; the nudity, graphic sex scenes, and sexual violence turned off many fans as the series went on. All these new series have potential, but for those viewers who felt burned by the end of GOT, we’re still very cautious in our enthusiasm.

Below you’ll find every confirmed and rumored spinoff series in the Game of Thrones universe.

Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest

According to Variety, the latest spinoff HBO is developing is actually a prequel to its existing GOT prequel, House of the Dragon: a series about Aegon I Targaryen. There’s a lot of history that we haven’t fully explored yet in the Game of Thrones universe—in particular, the story of the first Aegon Targaryen and how he became the OG king of Westeros. And from what we know, it wasn’t smooth sailing or without a lot of violence. The Targaryens are known for their melodrama and lots of incestuous relationships. So ultimately, this prequel should be entertaining if nothing else because hey, it’s the Game of Thrones universe.

The Sea Snake

Just like most of the spinoffs, prequels, and the like, very little information has been thrown our way about The Sea Snake. There’s a high chance most of them won’t grace our screens any time soon, if at all. The Sea Snake might come sooner rather than later given the success of House of the Dragon. All we know is that The Sea Snake will focus on a young Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his adventures at sea.

Multiple animated series

Very little has been revealed in terms of what the three animated series will focus on, though Wikipedia states the following:

In January 2021, an animated drama series was announced as in development at HBO Max. In July 2021, two more animated series were in development at HBO Max, with one being set in Yi Ti, a nation in Essos loosely based on Imperial China. – Wikipedia

Jon Snow sequel

Jon Snow (Kit Harington), born Aegon Targaryen, had quite the journey in the original series. Season 8 was a trainwreck that I only remember so much of, personally. But since Jon made it to the end and rode off into the snow with the wildings, who knows what his new life entails. It may be interesting to see what they come up with for his character. Probably all sorts of chaos and adventures.

More prequels in the works:

Tales of Dunk and Egg series (based on the novella written by Martin)

10,000 ships (which will focus on Dorne founder and obvious badass warrior Princess Nymeria)

