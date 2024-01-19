‘Chicago Fire’ Is Back! Here’s Where to Watch

I hate to break it to you, but the Chicago Fire already happened. Way back in 1871. There isn’t even video of it. You know, cause video hadn’t been invented yet? Didn’t you learn this in school? Didn’t you watch The Gilded Age?

Ohhhhhhh you meant the TV show. I see, I see. Yes, that’s different. I was gonna low-key judge you for wanting to watch actual death and destruction in a raging conflagration that claimed the lives of 300 people. But if you wanna watch fictional fires and the equally hot firefighters who put them out then I can’t say that I blame you.

If you’re a little firebug who needs their fix, you can watch Chicago Fire on Peacock. You could also watch it on NBC if you’re feeling retro and want to watch it on actual network TV. The entire series, which just started its 12th season on January 17, 2024, is available to stream online, with new episodes airing Wednesdays at 9 ET and hitting Peacock the next day.

Or I guess you could drive to Chicago with a trunk full of Molotovs and create your own Chicago Fire. Then you could film it! Then you could put it on the internet! Then you would go down in the history books! Maybe in 200 years, when streaming services are being beamed directly into our brains via TeslaAmazonGooglecorp Chips, there will be a series called The Second Gilded Age where your exploits will be featured! And I won’t be there to judge you, unless I can figure out a way to upload my consciousness into the internet before I kick the bucket. If that happens then your great-great grandchildren will get a pop up of me going “tsk tsk tsk” in their brains.

