‘Yellowjackets’ On ‘Family Feud’ Is Everything We Need Right Now

Are you a Yellowjackets fan who might be a little bummed out at how grim the second season got? I mean, I might be alone here in that. This is a show that started out with cannibalizing a teen girl in the first scene of the pilot episode, so really that’s on me; but maybe because I’ve grown so attached to the characters that I want to see them have a little fun. Again, that might have been too much to ask for in a show about teen cannibals in the wilderness, I accept that.

Either way, it warms the cold cockles of my heart to share with you the following Yellowjackets update: they’re going to be on Celebrity Family Feud!

This is going to be so chaotic i can't wait pic.twitter.com/hgug38RHJg — katrina (@hellzgood) June 12, 2023

First and foremost, I am loving 2023 for the sheer fact that Melanie Lynskey is basically everywhere right now, as she should be. Also, given how turbulent the dynamics on Yellowjackets are, it’s nice to see the actors out of character and having a good time. Like, I realize Christina Ricci isn’t actually Misty, but there’s a part of me that likes to ignore reality and is glad Misty was included in this because all my favorite murdering show tunes-loving weirdo (on the show!) wants is to be included. I’m just glad she’s there!

Everyone looks amazing, and I cannot wait to watch this ep, and yes, I will be cheering on this team. I am a geriatric millennial and I love Can’t Hardly Wait something fierce so anything with Lauren Ambrose is an automatic win. Additionally, Tawny Cypress was in multiple Law and Order franchises (SVU and Criminal Intent) so it’s safe to say, this cast has my heart and allegiance.

If you’re wondering who the “Adult Yellowjackets” (and Jeff a.k.a. Warren Kole) are playing against (and yes I know the answer is obvious, but it’s still exciting.) It appears it’s against the younger cast:

from warren kole’s instagram! on one team there’s warren, melanie, lauren, tawny, and christina! in the background I can see sammi and jasmin but idk who the other 3 players are for the teen cast! I hope liv is one of them — jess ? (@volcanic_ghosts) April 14, 2023

I don’t know if I need glasses or if I should remove “attention to detail” from my resume, but I’m shocked someone can see who the two in the background are—still, I’m going to take their word for it. Sammi is Samantha Hanratty who plays teen Misty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays teen Tai. Rounding out the teen cast is Sophie Nélisse who plays teen Shauna, and Courtney Eaton who plays teen Lottie, per the Tweet below:

I saw this post from someone it looks like sophie and Courtney are the other two pic.twitter.com/h7HRYY44SL — Ojashwi Adhikari (@AdhikariOjashwi) April 14, 2023

I’m impressed. I could be in that picture and it’s so blurry I wouldn’t recognize myself. Never underestimate the power of the Yellowjackets fanbase!

The fifth participant on the teen team is the showrunner and creator Ashley Lyle, according to this Tweet:

yup! it’s sammi, sophie, jasmin, courtney, and ashley lyle (one of the creators and showrunners!) — jess ? (@volcanic_ghosts) April 14, 2023

Again, impressive. Yellowjackets fans are clearly amazing.

It’s unclear when this episode will air, but Celebrity Family Feud starts airing on July 9th, so get ready.

(featured image: Showtime/ABC/edits by TMS)

